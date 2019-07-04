Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest prize money: How much does the champion make?

The Fourth of July brings out fireworks, picnics, barbeques and of course the annual Nathan’s Coney Island Hot Dog Eating Contest.

This competition of devouring hot dogs at an insane pace seems to get more popular every year as thousands of folks lineup in Coney Island, New York to watch the festivities.

So just how much money does the winner of Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest make in prize money? What the champion earns may be more than you expect!

Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest prize money

Competitive eating is not for the faint of heart. However, the big guys like Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo can make a pretty penny if they finish first.

In the contest, the men and women are paid equally. The combined possible earning between the two competitions is $40,000. That sounds like a lot, but here is the catch — you have to finish in the top five to collect.

The winner of both the men’s and women’s contests earn $10,000. Not bad for 10 minutes of work! The rest of the prize money payouts look this way:

Second place: $5,000

Third place: $2,500

Fourth place: $1,500

Fifth place: $1,000

Can anyone beat Joey and Miki?

If you are a gambler, this contest is not for you. Or maybe it is. The heavy favorites, Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo aren’t worth the risk. At odds of -1000, meaning to win $10 you have to wager $100, the smart money just isn’t there.

But if you think someone else may win, then take your shot on the underdog. At +700, meaning you win $70 for every $10 you risk, you could score big. The problem is that these two eating machines rarely lose.

If you think you could be the next Joey Chestnut, you may want to give competitive eating a try. Chestnut has reportedly earned over $800,000 during his career over a span of 14 years.