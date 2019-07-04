What time is Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest 2019? Live stream, TV start time and odds to win

The annual Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest is back today! What better way to celebrate our nation’s birthday than by watching grown men and women eating as many hot dogs as they can in 10 minutes or less?

This annual feast has grown in popularity over the years and 2019 may be the biggest and best yet. But what time does the 2019 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest start, and how can you live stream it and watch it on TV?

We have all the information you need about how to watch, and also the odds on the leading contestants. So get those hot dogs down you!

Joey Chestnut keeps rolling

Is competitive eating a sport? Some say no, but millions argue that it is. No matter how you look at it, Joey Chestnut is currently the king of eating.

Some of these streaks may never be broken 😳 Joey Chestnut's streak and his rivalry with Takeru Kobayashi get the @30for30 treatment tomorrow night at 8PM ET. pic.twitter.com/UzqcItHE7o — ESPN (@espn) July 2, 2019

Chestnut has won many competitive eating contests in his long career and on Thursday afternoon he will look to capture his fourth straight Nathan’s hot dog eating crown. If he does, it will be the 12th in his career.

Odds favor Chestnut, Miki Sudo

For the last three years, Joey Chestnut has dominated the men’s field at Nathan’s Coney Island, while Miki Sudo has crushed it for the ladies.

Sudo has captured the women’s crown five consecutive times and will go for number six tomorrow. To no one’s surprise, they are both heavy favorites to win again. Online gaming site Covers.com indicates that you have to put up over $1,000 to win $100 on either Chestnut or Sudo. That is not really a wise investment.

However, if you do think one of these eating champions could lose, wagering against them could net you a nice chunk of change! Wagering $100 on the men’s field, meaning anyone wins but Chestnut, would get you a return of over $700. Now that sounds better.

Takeru Kobayashi — who won six times in a row from 2001 to 2006, and is probably the only person who stands a chance against Chestnut — won’t be competing again. He hasn’t taken part in a decade since losing to Chestnut in 2009, after refusing to sign an exclusive deal with with Major League Eating, who sanction the event.

Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest 2019 start time, and how to watch live

Before you start your barbeque or head out to a family gathering, you have to watch all of the hot dog eating madness, right? Here is how you can do just that. The 2019 Nathan’s Hot Dog eating contest will begin at 10:45 a.m. ET for the ladies and 12:00 p.m. ET for the men.

ESPN2 will have all the action covered on the television side while ESPN3 (WatchESPN) will stream every bite live online. Below are the odds for the 2019 Nathan’s Hot Dog eating contest.

Joey Chestnut to win Men’s Contest?

Yes (-1111)

No (+721)

Hotdogs eaten by Men’s Winner?

Over 73.5 (+115)

Under 73.5 (-134)

Miki Sudo to win Women’s Contest?

Yes (-1099)

No (+716)

Hotdogs eaten by Women’s Winner?