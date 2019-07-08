Nathan Griffith asks Teen Mom 2 fans to chime in after he loses Kaiser to Jenelle

Nathan Griffith has cared for his son Kaiser over the past month, as a judge placed Kaiser in his care after CPS removed him from Jenelle Evans’ house. On Twitter, Nathan has bragged about how awesome it was for him to spend a prolonged period of time with his son.

However, it sounds like Nathan now wants Teen Mom 2 fans’ help in getting more time with his son. Late last week, Kaiser was placed back in Jenelle’s custody and he spent the weekend at home with his mom and his siblings.

Nathan took to Twitter, revealing that he had calmed down a bit after Kaiser was removed from him again. He also noted that he was relying on his faith to get through this moment.

I’ve calm down a bit and just relying on my faith at this moment. I’m not going to put my two cents in but if anyone wants to put their input, you can visit: https://t.co/7eYlIm8dsX to complete a survey. Any input will help. The judge’s name is Pauline Hankins. TY #TeamGriffith — Nathan J. Griffith (@GroundLevelUp) July 7, 2019

He then revealed that he wasn’t going to add his opinion about the matter, but did want to hear people’s opinions about Jenelle getting her children back. As we’ve reported, a judge didn’t find any evidence that the children were neglected or were in danger at the home Jenelle shares with David.

However, on Twitter, Nathan posted a link to a survey, asking people to share their input. He also shared the judge’s name in the case, judge Pauline Hankins. He ended the tweet with a “thank you” and with the hashtag “#TeamGriffith.”

This tweet could be why Jenelle Evans complained about a certain someone this morning, who she struggled to co-parent with.

Now that Kaiser is back with his mother, Nathan can only look back on the fond memories he created with his son over the past month.

My children will always come first regardless of my own personal feelings. I will always want the best for my children. Happy Birthday Kaiser and I’m so glad you could spend it with FAMILY and friends! #WWJD #TeamGriffith #Lovemore #hateless pic.twitter.com/dCPkoT3Wus — Nathan J. Griffith (@GroundLevelUp) June 30, 2019

Nathan has yet to reveal any plans of pursuing full custody of Kaiser after the judge’s ruling last week.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.