Natalie Mordovtseva commiserates with Michael Jessen as both complain about 90 Day Fiance portrayal

Add Natalie to the list of 90 Day Fiance Season 7 cast members who aren’t happy with the way they’ve been portrayed in recent episodes.

After Michael Jessen took to Instagram to call “bulls**t” on his recent scenes on the TLC series, Natalie jumped into his comments. It turns out that she’s not happy about the way she looked on the show either.

In the comments of Michael’s post, Natalie wrote, “At list [sic] they didn’t make you look fanatic God believer who is desperate for child.”

Michael was quick to thank Natalie for her response, writing, “Hi Natalie!! Thanks for stopping by! Haha…. yes, that would have been equally unrealistic.”

“Best wishes from @julianacustodioo and me,” he continued.

On the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance, Natalie and Mike continued to spar over religion. He is an atheist who believes in ancient aliens, something he even talked about when they were out to dinner with one of Natalie’s friends.

She is a devout Christian and tried to change Mike’s mind by taking him to church and explaining some of the customs and beliefs to him.

Despite their huge religious differences, Natalie has made it very clear that she really wants a child and quickly. After all, she is 35 years old and she worries that if she waits too long, she’ll miss her chance to become a mother.

Like many of her other 90 Day Fiance Season 7 castmates, Natalie is upset about her portrayal on the show and has claimed that everything, even religion, should be done in moderation.

At this point, it’s not clear if Natalie and Mike were able to overcome their huge differences in the way they believe or if she ever was able to come to America on a K-1 visa.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.