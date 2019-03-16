Murdoch Mysteries (The Artful Detective) Season 12 release date on Ovation: Here is when the crime drama premieres in the U.S.

By John Thomas Didymus

16th March 2019 6:51 PM ET

Murdoch Mysteries (The Artful Detective) Season 12 is set to premiere for U.S. viewers on Ovation cable TV network in April.

CBC renewed the fan-favorite Canadian crime drama, starring Yannick Bisson as Detective William Murdoch, for Season 12 back in March 2018, about a week before Season 11 ended on CBC.

Murdoch Mysteries Season 12 premiered on CBC on September 24, 2018, and ended on March 4, 2019. Since then U.S. fans of the series have been wondering when Season 12 will premiere on Ovation and what to expect of the upcoming season.

To answer your questions, we bring you everything you need to know about Murdoch Mysteries (formerly The Artful Detective on Ovation) Season 12, including release date, trailers, cast, and plot.

Murdoch Mysteries Season 12 release date on Ovation

Murdoch Mysteries (The Artful Detective) Season 12 will premiere on Ovation on Saturday, April 20, at 7 /6c.

Episode 1 (Murdoch Mysteries Mansion) and Episode 2 (Operation: Murder) will air back-to-back on Saturday, April 20 at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT and 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT respectively.

The season will then continue with two episodes airing weekly and back-to-back on Saturdays at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT and 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

How many episodes will Murdoch Mysteries Season 12 feature?

Murdoch Mysteries (The Artful Detective) Season 12 on Ovation will feature 18 episodes. The titles of the episodes and air dates are listed below:

S12 E01 – Murdoch Mystery Mansion (Saturday, April 20)

S12 E02 – Operation: Murder (Saturday, April 20)

S12 E03 – My Big Fat Mimico Wedding (Saturday, April 27)

S12 E04 – Murdoch Without Borders (Saturday, April 27)

S12 E05 – The Spy Who Loved Murdoch (Saturday, May 4)

S12 E06 – Sir. Sir? Sir!!! (Saturday, May 4)

S12 E07 – Brother’s Keeper (Saturday, May 11)

S12 E09 – Secrets and Lies (Saturday, May 11)

S12 E10 – Pirates of the Great Lakes Airs (Saturday, May 18)

S12 E11 – Annabella Cinderella Airs (Saturday, May 25)

S12 E12 – Six of the Best (Saturday, May 25)

S12 E13 – Murdoch and the Undetectable Man (Saturday, June 1)

S12 E14 – Sins of the Father (Saturday, June 1)

S12 E15 – One Minute to Murder (Saturday, June 8)

S12 E16 – Manual for Murder (Saturday, June 8)

S12 E17 – Darkness Before the Dawn – Part 1 (Saturday, June 15)

S12 E18 – Darkness Before the Dawn – Part 2 (Saturday, June 15)

Murdoch Mysteries Season 12 details

Murdoch Mysteries is a Canadian crime mystery drama that aired originally on Citytv (Seasons 1-5) and later on CBC Television (Seasons 6- ). The series, set in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, is based on the novels by Maureen Jennings. It follows Detective William Murdoch who uses forensic techniques that were considered new and innovative at the time to investigate and solve murder mysteries in Toronto.

Murdoch Mysteries started airing on Ovation for the U.S. audience in 2013 under the title The Artful Detective. However, starting in Season 12, the series will revert to its international title Murdoch Mysteries.

CBC renewed Murdoch Mysteries for an 18-episode Season 12 on March 2018. Murdoch Mysteries Season 12 will premiere on Ovation on April 20, 2019.

The series was adapted for TV by R.B. Carney, Alexandra Zarowny and Cal Coons, and is executive produced by Scott Garvie, Noel Hedges, Cal Coons, and Peter Mitchell.

Murdoch Mysteries (The Artful Detective) stars Yannick Bisson, Hélène Joy, Jonny Harris, Lachlan Murdoch, Thomas Craig, Arwen Humphreys, Georgina Reilly, Kristian Bruun, and Mouna Traoré.

The production companies behind the series are Shaftesbury Films, Rogers Media (seasons 1–5), and UKTV.

The series is distributed internationally by Genesis International.

Murdoch Mysteries Season 12 trailers

CBC released a sneak peek of the first episode of Murdoch Mysteries Season 12 in September 2018.

An Episode 15 (One Minute to Murder) sneak peek was released in February 2019.

Murdoch Mysteries Season 12 plot: What is the show about?

Murdoch Mysteries is set in Toronto during the late 19th and early 20th century. The one-hour drama follows the criminal investigations of Detective William Murdoch (Yannick Bisson), a forensic expert who uses his special skills and talents to devise innovative forensic techniques — fingerprinting, UV Light, blood testing, surveillance and trace evidence — to solve some of Toronto’s most gruesome murder mysteries.

The handsome forensic expert is ably assisted by the pathologist Dr. Julia Ogden (Joy Harris) and Constable George Crabtree (Johnny Harris).

In Murdoch Mysteries Season 12, episode 1, titled Murdoch Mystery Mansion, Detective William Murdoch and his wife Dr. Julia Ogden get back together and move into their dream home. The house, designed by the famous architect Frank Lloyd Wright (Aaron Poole), is rocked by an explosion in which a man is killed.

In Episode 2, titled Operations: Murder, Murdoch helps Ogden to investigate after a patient dies under suspicious circumstances during a routine surgical procedure.

In Episode 3, Murdoch, Ogden, and Crabtree, investigate a murder attempt on a groom during his wedding.

Murdoch Mysteries Season 12 premieres on April, 20, 2019 at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on Ovation.