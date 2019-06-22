Mr. Iglesias full cast: Who plays who on the new Netflix hit

Netflix’s new comedy series Mr. Iglesias, which premiered on the streaming platform on Friday, is receiving positive reviews and favorable audience response.

The success of the series is due partly to its cast of seasoned actors. If some of the cast members look familiar, it is likely because you have seen them before in other TV shows or films.

Here is the full cast of Netflix’s Mr. Iglesias and where you have seen them before.

The full cast of Netflix’s Mr. Iglesias

Netflix’s Mr. Iglesias stars the stand-up comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias as Gabe, the fun-loving and funny history teacher at Woodrow Wilson High School in Long Beach, California. Gabe wants to help his students fulfill their potential.

Fluffy is best known for his comedy show I’m Not Fat… I’m Fluffy (2009). He co-starred with Amanda Bynes and Nick Cannon on the Nickelodeon sketch comedy series All That. He voiced a Mexican family in Fox’s animated comedy Family Guy Season 6, Episode 6, titled Padre de Familia (2017). He also voiced Zed in DisneyToon Studios’ Planes (2013), Jimmy in The Nut Job (2014), and Garcia in Americano (2016).

Sherri Shepherd plays Woodrow Wilson High School principal Paula Madison. Shepherd is best known for her role as Ramona Platt on ABC’s Less than Perfect (2002-2006). She co-hosted The View from 2007 to 2014. She played the leading role of Sherri Robinson on the Lifetime show Sherri (2009).

Jacob Vargas plays Tony Media, Mr. Iglesias’ best friend who is also a history teacher at Woodrow Wilson High School. Vargas was born in Mexico but grew up in Pacoima, Los Angeles, California. He appeared on Diff’rent Strokes, starring Gary Coleman as Arnold and Todd Bridges as Willis.

He has also appeared in a number of movies, playing roles such as Miguel in The Big One: The Great Los Angeles Earthquake (1990), Snake in Airborne (1993), Manolo Sanchez in Traffic (2000), Joker in Next Friday (2000), the voice of Pepito in Dr Dolittle 2 (2001) and Juan Cortez in Jarhead (2005).

He appeared as Crank in the horror film The Hills Have Eyes 2 (2007). His TV credits include Felix Medina in CSI: Miami (2011), Domingo Colon in Marvel’s Luke Cage (2016), and Mario in Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams (2017).

Maggie Geha plays history teacher Abigail “Abby” Spencer. Geha is an actress and model probably best known for her role as Ivy “Pamela” Pepper in the Fox’s Gotham (2016-2017). She also played Susan in All My Children (2013), and Inga in 30 Rock (2013).

Cree Cicchino plays Gabe’s favorite student Marisol Fuentes. Cicchino is best known for her role as Babe Carano in Nickelodeon’s Game Shakers (2015-).

Actor Oscar Nunez plays Woodrow Wilson High School principal Carlos Hernandez. Many fans will immediately recognize him as the accountant Oscar Martinez at Dunder Mifflin on NBC’s The Office (2005-2013). He played Dr. Porp in Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2016). He also played Stan Mendoza in iZombie (2016), Rick Encarnacion in Shameless (2016), and Councilman Rodriguez in Baywatch (2017).

Tucker Albrizzi plays Walt, one of Gabe’s struggling students. You might have recognized Albrizzi as the actor who played Tyler Duncan in Big Time Rush (2009–2011), Jake in Good Luck Charlie (2010-2014), Randall Snyder in American Vandal (2017), and Colin McConnell in A.P. Bio (2018). He played Kite Kid in Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked (2011), and Sam Geldon in Monster Trucks (2016).

Coy Stewart plays Gabe’s student Lorenzo. You might have recognized Stewart as the actor who played Troy in Nickelodeon’s Bella and the Bulldogs (2015-2016). He also played Flint in Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D (2017-2018) and appeared as Vontae Jones in The Blacklist (2019). His film credits include Gavin in Devil’s Whisper (2017) and Kevin in Deadly Detention (2017).

Other cast members include Gloria Aung (Henry Danger) as Grace, Fabrizio Guido as Mikey Gutierrez, and Christopher McDonald (Thelma & Louise, Happy Gilmore) as the school football coach.

Mr. Iglesias is currently streaming on Netflix.