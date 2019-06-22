Cree Cicchino in Mr. Iglesias: Who is actress playing Marisol Fuentes?

Cree Cicchino plays 16-year-old Marisol Fuentes on Mr. Iglesia, Netflix’s new comedy series which premiered on the streaming platform on Friday. Cicchino stars as Marisol on the comedy series alongside Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias as Gabe Iglesias, a high school teacher at Woodrow Wilson High School in Long Beach, California.

Mr. Iglesia accepts the challenge of teaching gifted misfits and to guide them to fulfill their potentials. Marisol Fuentes is one of Mr. Iglesia’s students, a determined yet overworked student.

Cree Cicchino also stars in the comedy series alongside Jacob Vargas (Sons of Anarchy) as Tony Medina, Maggie Geha (Gotham) as Abby, Richard Gant (Rocky V) as Ray Hayward, and Sheri Shepherd (Less than Perfect) as school principal Paula Madison.

Since the 10-episode inaugural season of the comedy series dropped yesterday on Netflix, fans have been seeking information about the young actress Cree Cicchino who plays Marisol Fuentes on the show. If you’ve also been wondering who Cree is, here is everything you need to know.

Who is Cree Cicchino?

Cree Cicchino was born on May 9, 2002, in Queens, New York, according to IMDb. That makes her 17 years old.

Cree was interested in dancing and singing at a very early age and she once performed as a dancer at just 4 years old. Although she loved dancing and singing and dreamed of becoming a professional dancer and singer like Rihanna, she eventually also became interested in acting.

Her mother encouraged her to take up acting and introduced her to a sketch comedy group. Cree’s mom also encouraged her to take dance classes.

Cree’s breakthrough was the leading role of Babe Carano in the Nickelodeon comedy series Game Shakers (2015-), created and executive produced by Dan Schneider.

Although she plans to make more appearances in TV shows and movies, she also plans to launch a singing carrier and released her own album.

Cree Cicchino has a twin sister called Jayce

Cree has a twin sister named Jayce Cicchino who was born moments before she was. We don’t know much about Jayce but she is also a talented singer and dancer. Jayce and Cree are very close and Cree says her twin sister is her best friend. The twins spend a lot of time together.

Cree’s hobbies

Cree enjoys attending parties. She also enjoys outdoor life, especially field trips with friends.

She loves singing, dancing, horse riding, writing, drawing, and updating her social media pages. She is also an animal lover and an animal welfare advocate.

Cree’s social media presence

Cicchino is a social media star with more than 1.4 million followers on Instagram. You may follow her here.

You may also follow her on Twitter, where she has more than 53,000 followers, and here on Facebook where she has more than 154,000 followers.

Cicchino is also is active on YouTube. She posts her dance videos to her YouTube channel.

Is Cree dating?

Rumor has it that Cree and her on-screen boyfriend Jace Norman have been dating since February 2018. Jace stars as Henry Hart/Kid Danger in the Nickelodeon series Henry Danger (2014-). Cree appeared in Season 4, episode 4 of the series, titled Danger Games (2017), as Babe Carano.

Jace has also appeared as Henry Hart/Kid Danger in two episodes of Game Shakers. He appeared in Game Shakers Season 3, episode 1, titled Babe Loves Danger (2018), and in Season 3, episode 18, titled He’s Back (2019).

Cree and Jace have not confirmed rumors that they are dating, but they are known to be close and spend a lot of quality time together.