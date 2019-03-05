Mimi Faust shot at in home invasion: But who was behind attack on Love and Hip Hop star?

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta Season 8 is set to return later this month — and the trailer teases an action-packed season of the long-running VH1 series. One of the most headline-grabbing moments in the sneak peek is a recording of Mimi Faust during a phone call with 911 after a home invasion in which she was shot at by an unknown assailant.

In the clip, Mimi Faust can be heard saying “He spots me, turns around and shoots at me.” It appears that Mimi may know the assailant behind her alleged home invasion but the trailer does not reveal who is behind the crime.

Love and Hip Hop Season 8, which premieres on March 25, will also explore Stevie J and Faith Evans’ relationship. The couple got married last year and the upcoming season may feature a wedding special.

In the trailer, Rasheeda Frost meets Kirk’s love child with stripper Jasmine Washington and Scrapp Deleon makes his return from prison.

While Joseline Hernandez in nowhere in sight, drama comes into Stevie J’s new relationship as Mimi has a sit down with Faith Evans in one of the teased moments from Season 8.

Karlie Redd appears to be ready to have a baby while Jamaican artist Spice addresses skin bleaching and colorism in a music video, Black Hypocrisy, which made headlines last year.

Some Love and Hip Hop Atlanta cast members from the previous season, Yung Joc, Tommie, Erica Mena, and Jessica Dime, do not appear on the trailer.

However, Safaree mentioned in the Love and Hip Hop New York finale that he is moving to Atlanta and therefore may appear in Season 8.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta Season 8 premieres on March 25.