Michael Jessen: Who is wine investor on 90 Day Fiance?

Michael Jessen from Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance is a wine investor. It’s a career choice that made him a lot of money and led him to party on yachts with celebrities.

That’s where Michael met a beautiful Brazilian model, Juliana, whom his ex-wife believes would never be interested in him if not for his growing net worth.

So how exactly did Michael Jessen find his lucrative career in the wine business? According to LinkedIn, he went to college like many businessmen, attending Indiana University — Kelley School of Business from 1995-1999.

Soon after, he landed a job as a senior consultant for Deloitte, a company known for treating their employees right.

Jessen’s stint at Deloitte only lasted three years though, before moving on to the job that may have altered his future forever. In 2003, Michael went to work at Zachy’s Wine Auctions and he stayed there for nearly a decade.

When the newest 90 Day Fiance star left that job in 2013, it was for an even bigger spot as President and CEO of Wally’s Auctions.

Now, though he describes himself as self-employed, Michael Jessen lists five positions that he currently holds. In addition to being on the board of directors for the T.J. Martell Foundation, he is also a partner and executive producer at Cru Luv Selections, a principal at MJAG, LLC, and an investor for Bevrly.

Michael Jessen was quick to show off his cars and his flashy watch on the Season 7 premiere of 90 Day Fiance. And, by the way, he just nonchalantly bought a new house down the street from his ex, it’s clear that money really isn’t an issue for him at this point in his life.

In fact, this definitely isn’t like other 90 Day Fiance cast members who try to look flashy but aren’t. We’ve only seen a couple of Michael’s cars but already, their worth is well into the 6-digits.

A peek at Michael Jessen’s Instagram will let 90 Day Fiance fans know that, in addition to wine, he also has a penchant for famous quotes and shares them often. That includes the quote below from Shakespeare, which is timely considering his new role on reality TV.

Whether Michael and Juliana will last the test of time, or at least to the end of Season 7, is still up in the air. But when it comes to net worth, Michael Jessen is doing better than most, if not all, of his TLC castmates.

