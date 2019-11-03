Michael and Juliana on 90 Day Fiance: May-December couple questioned about prostitution, accused of gold digging

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance is just getting started and the drama is already taking off. New couple Michael and Juliana aren’t typical in any way but they are already drawing comparisons to another couple in the franchise.

Michael is 41 years old, drives a sports car, has lots of money and a lot of free time. Juliana is 18 years his junior and is an aspiring model from Brazil. They met on a yacht and it was like love at first sight or something like that.

Now the pair are showing off their love on 90 Day Fiance and before the season premiere, we already know that Juliana was questioned about prostitution when she was trying to get to the U.S.

She’s also been accused of hooking up with Michael because he’s rich — by both fans and his very vocal ex-wife.

And speaking of her, there’s going to be drama as Michael and his ex are “closer now than when they were a couple.” That always causes problems so that should be a no-brainer, especially when she makes it clear to Michael that Juliana has “no authority” over her children.

She doesn’t want the new stepmom to parent them at all.

Obviously Juliana is doing everything she can to grow her modeling career but the question is, will she stick it out with Michael for the long haul or leave him as soon as she gets what she wants?

On the other hand, Michael knows that people think he’s an “old sleazy rich guy going after a young hot woman” and while he says he isn’t bothered by it, he didn’t deny it either.

Already, Michael and Juliana are drawing comparisons to Mark and Nikki from Season 3. We haven’t seen them in action yet though, so let’s see if that comparison continues as their story plays out.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.