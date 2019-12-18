Meet the cast of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 4

TLC was good to us just in time for Christmas this year with the announcement of Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. The new trailer was just released on Tuesday showing there are six new couples and one very familiar couple making their return.

While Season 4 won’t premiere for a couple of months, we did get treated to a sneak peek and an introduction to each of the couples. According to TLC, this is going to be the “most diverse collection of couples yet.” It’s even more exciting because Sharp Entertainment has finally cast a same-sex couple and they look pretty interesting.

Without further ado, here are the couples that we will be meeting in February when Before the 90 Days returns:

Geoffrey, 41 (Knoxville, Tenn.) & Varya, 30 (Russia)

Geoffrey has quite a bit of baggage as he heads to Russia to meet and possibly propose to Varya — whom he met on an international dating site. Already divorced twice, Geoffrey also lost his son — a tragedy that no parent should have to endure.

Once Geoffrey met Varya, things started to seem a bit better, but now, he needs to find out if she is the one. Based on the trailer, it looks like the two may have some things to work out, as many 90 Day Fiance couples do, and they can be seen having a pretty ugly argument on camera.

Ed, 54 (San Diego, Calif.) & Rosemarie, 23 (Philippines)

Ed from San Diego isn’t really that big at all. He stands just under five feet tall, but his friends call him Big Ed and say its because of his personality. The problem is, he didn’t exactly tell Rosemarie everything about himself and she looks shocked when they finally meet in person.

In the Before the 90 Days preview, Rosemarie looks like she’s trying to be gracious when she meets Ed, but her reaction is written all over her face. Theirs is a familiar 90 Day Fiance tale riddled with family disapproval, a large age gap and (gasp!) at least one secret.

Avery, 32 (Seattle, Wash.) & Ash, 38 (Australia)

Avery and Ash met just nine months ago on Instagram, and already, the two feel that they have a soul connection. But when Avery heads to Australia to meet up with Ash, she can’t overcome what looks to be jealousy and a bit of distrust when she sees just how many text messages Ash receives.

It’s all for his job, though, right? Ash is a relationship coach and spends a lot of time talking to single women. That just might be enough to split them apart, because, after all, Avery met Ash on social media and she has no idea what he’s talking to these other women about.

Stephanie, 29 (Yonkers, NY) & Erika, 24 (Australia)

Stephanie and Erika are the first same-sex couple in the history of the 90 Day Fiance franchise. This is a big deal to a lot of viewers who have been wondering what took so long to get a story like this cast.

Stephanie is a social media influencer so its only natural that she met Erika, an Australian photographer, when she popped up in her DMs. Add in the fact that Stephanie has a rare medical condition and that her family isn’t aware of her sexual orientation and you’ve got all the ingredients for high drama.

Lisa, 52 (York, Pa.) & Usman “SojaBoy,” 30 (Nigeria)

Lisa is a 52-year-old woman from York, Pennsylvania who just happened to fall in love with a much younger man in Nigeria. What makes this story even more interesting is that Lisa’s other half, Usman, is a star in Nigeria known as Sojaboy.

And if Lisa and Usman’s story didn’t already give you Angela and Michael vibes, then you should probably know that she also gets really jealous of the girls who keep popping up in Usman’s DMs. Except that since he’s a celebrity in his home country, something she didn’t realize when she met him, he gets a lot of DMs.

David, 60 (Las Vegas, Nev.) & Lana, 27 (Ukraine)

Keeping in the vein of new 90 Day Fiance cast members who resemble veteran cast members, can we just say that David seems like a mashup of Colt and Caesar and it could be the perfect storm. David is a cat-loving computer programmer (just like Colt) who has a woman in Ukraine that he sends money to (just like Caesar).

David and Lana, who have a 33 year age difference, met on a Slavic dating site seven years ago. Despite traveling to Ukraine three times before, David and Lana have never actually met in person. Now, David is making his fourth trip in a last-ditch attempt to see Lana in person.

David claims to have spent around $100,000 on his relationship with Lana so far and even threatened to cut her off financially if they don’t meet up this time. Seriously, this screams of another Caesar situation. Are we ready?

Darcey, 45 (Middletown, Conn.) and Tom, 39 (United Kingdom)

Last but not least, we have the return of Tom and Darcey. This shouldn’t surprise too many 90 Day Fiance fans because Monsters & Critics reported back in October that they were filming another season.

Based on what we know about the current situation for Tom and Darcey, it looks like their return for Season 4 of Before the 90 Days could feel very much like Season 2 when Darcey and Jesse came back only to break up on camera.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 4 premieres on Sunday, February 23 at 8/7c on TLC.