Mayans M.C. Uch/Opossum Preview: A ‘dangerous favor’ could mean consequences

Directed by Sebastián “Batan” Silva, episode 5 leads us into the midseason of Mayans M.C. which leaves room for many developments to unfold. The danger is high as the Galindo Cartel gets closer to Los Olvidados and viewers are waiting to see how Angel’s dangerous moves will play out.

The synopsis for tonight’s episode Uch/Opossum says, “A new deal requires a dangerous favor in Santa Madre.”

The preview for episode 5 begins with Felipe and EZ, as EZ explains to his father that Emily is in trouble. It then cuts to EZ walking out of Emily’s hospital room where she is being treated for the injuries sustained in the last episode.

Emily may be the one who contacted EZ to meet. EZ, despite maintaining feelings for Emily, he has kept a respectful distance now that she is married to Miguel.

Even in episode 2, Emily was the one who came to him first. Perhaps, after Miguel killed Sister Jane in the last episode, Emily is going to ask EZ to help find her son.

Felipe remarks Emily is not the same girl EZ knew 8 years ago. Will Felipe attempt to keep EZ from getting himself involved any further with Emily?

We then see Angel loading a gun in what may be his home. Startled, he raises his gun to see Cole standing in the doorway. Cole orders Angel to lower his gun and sit down.

In the last episode, Angel used Dennis’ phone to contact Cole in hopes of selling the heroin. Based on Angel’s look of surprise, it looks like Cole may have out where Angel lives and here is where they arrange the deal for Adelita’s heroin.

Gilly then asks Angel if he’s sure he wants to be in business with Cole and his men, to which Angel responds we have no choice. We find out that Cole is working with another crew outside of the militia, and learn how he was able to kill every coalition member.

Whatever we discover about Cole, this act of desperation from Angel may not be the opportunity he was hoping for. Cole might not make this a cut and dry deal and we wouldn’t be surprised if Cole expects more from Angel.

We then hear Angel’s voice saying we locked it down today, one step closer to pushing out Galindo. The club wins, we win.

Angel and EZ are inside the M.C.’s tunnel system and by the sound of it, Angel has secured the deal for the heroin with Cole. Given that they are in the club’s tunnels which leads under the border, we suspect that they make a visit to Santa Madre.

The synopsis of the episode reads references Santa Madre, which is where the market square is located and where Adelita and Emily crossed paths in episode 3.

As Angel’s voiceover plays, we see Felipe holding a revolver in his butcher shop. After his confrontation with Kevin in the last episode, it looks like Felipe is taking steps to remain armed for whatever comes next.

The big question is, will Felipe convince EZ to turn Emily on Galindo to foil Kevin’s threat, or will he tell his sons the truth about his past on his own accord?

There is a quick shot of EZ approaching Miguel Galindo before it cuts to Marcus Alvarez saying goodbye to Bishop before leaving to return back north. We then see a close confrontation with EZ and Miguel, in the background looks to be Galindo’s men Nestor and Devante.

This shot almost makes the point that EZ is meeting with Miguel alone. This paired with the intensity between both men does not look very comforting.

The most compelling part of the preview takes place inside a home where Angel and EZ are talking as police raid the residence. This does not appear to be Felipe’s house since the interior does not match. Wherever this takes place, two possibilities come to mind.

This raid is the result of Angel working with Cole, or Kevin is responsible. We may be looking at the moment that leads to Angel discovering EZ is an informant.

What to look for in episode 5

While digging the grave for Dennis in the last episode Angel, Coco, Gilly, and EZ discovered an old tunnel on Riz’s property. We will have to see if this tunnel comes into play. There are questions about where it leads and what it’s used for.

El Padrino returns to Oakland

There is the chance that this episode will be the last we see Marcus Alvarez, as he returns to Oakland for the remainder of the season.

In episode 1, Alvarez only came down to Santo Padre due to the hijacking. Alvarez had an old deal with Jose Galindo which was essentially grandfathered in after Jose died and Miguel took over the cartel.

Remember, Miguel hasn’t been the kingpin for very long and why Devante mentors him in the family business.

Now that Alvarez ensured the business relationship was still intact after the loss of Miguel’s product, it’s time for him to go.

Angel goes solo

A major plot point in the episode will revolve around Cole and Angel. We will have to see if Gilly and Coco are still on board with Angel’s plan as well. With Coco and Gilly questioning Angel’s decisions in the last episode, the trifecta may not be sustainable.

Miguel’s intel on Adelita leads to her capture

Then there is the impending capture of Adelita. Now that her identity has been leaked to Miguel via the child spy, we may find that Nestor makes the move to bring her to Miguel. Unless Adelita can discover the spy with enough time to escape, episode 5 will surely build on this information.

The opossum

Episode 5 will feature the appearance of an opossum, with the title including “Uch” meaning opossum in Q’eqchi Mayan. Last week’s use of the bat was the best so far, showing at least 5 references to the bat in obscure places. Look for the opossum to be featured in ambiguous places as well as the furry little marsupial in the opening shot.

Mayans M.C. airs Tuesdays at 10/9c on FX, with FX+ subscribers receiving each episode hours before airing on cable.