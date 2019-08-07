MasterChef at Irwindale Speedway: Who did MasterChef judges like best?

The MasterChef recap for Episode 16 comes from Irwindale Speedway.

The top 10 home cooks were tasked with a team challenge where they had to test the speed of their preparation. The goal was to impress the MasterChef judges and the 101 race car crew members there to taste the food.

During the last episode of the show, it was Wuta Onda who went home on MasterChef. He had troubles with the macaron challenge, which concluded a week of episodes centered on sweets.

The top 10 home cooks knew what was on the line when they traveled to Irwindale Speedway (located in California) to carry out the latest cooking challenge.

MasterChef recap at Irwindale Speedway

The top 10 cooks were split up into two teams. Captain Shari Mukherjee led the Blue Team. They sought to prepare a salmon with crispy skin and fingerling potatoes. Nick DiGiovanni was in charge of cooking the salmon.

Captain Micah Yaroch led the Red Team. They went with an herb chicken with roasted carrots on the side. Sarah Faherty was the home cook placed in charge of making the chicken.

Who won the MasterChef Team Challenge to secure immunity?

The MasterChef judges decided that the Red Team ended up winning the Team Challenge at Irwindale Speedway. Jamie Hough, Micah Yaroch, Sarah Faherty, Subha Ramiah, and Dorian Hunter earned immunity.

There was a twist, though, as the winning team had to send someone to the challenge.

This twist means that Brielle “Bri” Baker, Fred Chang, Nick DiGiovanni, Noah Sims, and Shari Mukherjee are at risk of going home during the next episode of MasterChef. A member of the Red Team will also join them for the August 8 episode elimination.

