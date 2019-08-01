MasterChef recap: Who went home tonight on Season 10, Episode 15?

The MasterChef recap from tonight reveals which home cook went home.

Season 10, Episode 15 took place following the baking challenge from Wednesday night. During that episode, one of the top 12 home cooks was sent packing.

Brielle “Bri” Baker, Nick DiGiovanni, and Renee Rice were in the bottom three for the night. It turned out to be the end of the road for Renee, who was sent home for producing a sub-standard cheesecake.

MasterChef recap: Season 10, Episode 15

The top 11 home cooks were tasked with creating one dozen delicious macarons. Special guest judge Candace Nelson was on hand to host the challenge, which gave the cooks 75 minutes to present their creations.

During the baking episode, Dorian Hunter made an impressive champagne cake. She was chosen as the winner for the night and enjoyed the spotlight. This victory gained her immunity for the macaron challenge.

With just 10 home cooks left competing in the August 1 challenge, it started to make the kitchen look a little bare. By the end of the night, it would seem even more empty, showing how close the three hosts are in revealing the 2019 MasterChef winner.

Shari isn't afraid to stand out from the competition. 💅 #MasterChef pic.twitter.com/H2cfpNQd08 — MasterChef (@MASTERCHEFonFOX) August 2, 2019

Who went home on MasterChef tonight?

Bri ended up surviving another rough performance. So did several other home cooks, including Subha Ramiah. Losing Subha may have made the show less enjoyable for FOX viewers. He survived to cook again.

The cook who went home on MasterChef Season 10, Episode 15 was Wuta Onda.

MasterChef airs Wednesday and Thursday nights at 8/7c on FOX.