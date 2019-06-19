Married at First Sight viewers love Matt Gwynne but is he cheating on Amber?

On the Season 9 premiere of Married at First Sight, viewers fell in love with Matt Gwynne along with Amber, who couldn’t stop gushing about how hot her new husband is.

Now, a new MAFS sneak peek may turn Matt into the villain of the season as it teases he’s about to break Amber’s heart.

Matt decided to end his professional basketball career and head back to Charlotte so he can settle down. However, a recent Married at First Sight sneak peek shared by PEOPLE makes it look like he hasn’t actually settled down.

Instead, it appears Matt might still be playing the field despite marrying Amber.

In the clip, Amber breaks down when told that someone saw Matt at a bar with another woman. That said, there’s no telling who he was with or what he was doing.

It could have been an innocent meet up, but based on the brief shot of Amber and Matt on decision day, it looks like tears are flowing and we can’t help but wonder if he did something very bad.

This season of Married at First Sight promises to be explosive with all four couples having their fair share of drama. From huge fights to cheating drama, no one is safe, and it looks like Matt Gwynne, the basketball player is no different.

Is he playing with Amber’s heart?

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8:30/7:30c on Lifetime.