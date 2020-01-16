Married at First Sight spoilers: Did Taylor cheat, causing Brandon to file annulment?

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Brandon has filed for an annulment/divorce from his new bride Taylor and a hint from the previews on tonight’s Married at First Sight may explain why.

First, viewers saw that the couple seem to have good chemistry and are having fun. Then the disagreements part of the season begins.

We see Brandon saying to Taylor, “If I feel like I can’t trust you, I want nothing to do with you.”

Then we catch Taylor and Brandon in an argument, where Taylor starts to storm off. Brandon then says, “So you didn’t go hang out with some other guys?”

Taylor then goes inside of a door and slams it shut.

This clip could certainly explain why Brandon filed so early and why he was the one who filed and not Taylor. A blogger, MafsFan was the first to share the news that Brandon had filed for an annulment/divorce from Taylor on January 2. Shortly after that, Taylor started looking for a roommate.

While it is not unheard of for a couple to divorce before Decision Day, it has never been seen before the weddings have aired. According to People Magazine, they have an exclusive statement from a source close to the couple.

“Taylor and Brandon’s marriage is one of the most combustible we’ve ever seen,” the source says. “They have the most intense love-hate relationship. Right now it’s hate, but I wouldn’t be surprised if next week it comes back to love.”

One thing is for sure. An annulment/divorce seems pretty final and doesn’t look like there’s any coming back to love from that.

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.