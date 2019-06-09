Madame Xanadu: Who is the blind mystic in Swamp Thing on the DC Universe

In the premiere episode of DC Universe’s Swamp Thing, there was a quick glance at a character called Madame Xanadu (Jeryl Prescott), but that was it. Finally, Episode 2 introduced us to her properly in a very scary scene.

Madame Xanadu in Swamp Thing

In Swamp Thing on DC Universe streaming, Madame Xanadu is a fortune teller at the local hangout in the swamps of Marais, Louisiana.

However, she is much more than a fortune teller. Madame Xanadu is a powerful mystic.

She had done something in the past for Maria Sunderland (Virginia Madsen) concerning the death of her daughter and Maria is back for another favor in Episode 2.

The return of Abby Arcane (Crystal Reed) to Marais has brought back the memories of the late Shawna to Maria and she is struggling. There is also the fact that bad things are happening in the town and that might have added something to the lure.

That is proven when Madame Xanadu offers to do the favor for Maria again, sits her in the chair in front of the tarot cards and then chants what appears to be a spell.

That is when the blind Xanadu sees a decomposed and very scary looking girl and begins to scream. When Maria tries to rush over to help her, an unseen force blows her across the room and into a wall.

Xanadu composes herself and tells Maria to let her daughter go — to let her rest in peace. Sadly she can’t and is seen later in her daughter’s bed, lying by a decomposed and demonic looking girl.

Who is Madame Xanadu in DC Comics?

Madame Xanadu debuted in DC Comics in 1978 in a comic book titled Doorway to Nightmare. Xanadu was the star of this comic book series.

DC Comics then reimagined her later as a sorceress from eons past who cast a spell on Merlin himself, who stripped away her magic. She then atoned for her sins by traveling and helping people with supernatural problems.

She has the power to advise them but does not have the power to actually actively help them. However, if her client is able to beat the supernatural force, Xanadu can capture it in a jar and contain it.

In a connection to other DC characters, Madame Xanadu has had confrontations with John Constantine, who also had a lot of interactions with Swamp Thing in the comics.

As for her powers, Xanadu is a precog who can see the future of others and is immortal, never aging and unable to die. In more recent stories after The New 52 began, Xanadu has more magical powers but it appears the Swamp Thing version is based on the original Madame Xanadu.

Swamp Thing releases new episodes every Friday on DC Universe.