Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup exclusive clip — Megan’s secret is revealed

Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup has been teasing viewers for weeks. Megan has a secret she is keeping from Michael, and each episode, the suspense builds.

Speculation about Megan being pregnant with Michael’s child has been at the top of people’s lists as to what it could be. However, she kept skirting around the secret, just alluding to the fact that it was big.

After everything she has been through with this man, what could be a bigger secret than the one he kept by not telling Megan he was married to Sarah?

In this exclusive clip from Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup, Megan finally tells Micheal the secret she has been keeping. It was speculated to be a huge deal, but after hearing her tell him, it wasn’t nearly as scandalous as many viewers thought.

Obviously, having any flirtation with a friend shouldn’t be taken lightly. There are boundaries that shouldn’t be crossed but Megan insists that she only flirted with Rock, nothing more. Michael isn’t as chill about the situation and after their conversation, he tells the cameras he feels betrayed by his childhood friend.

With everything that Michael did to Megan while they were together, the fact that he is even as upset as he is is a bit confusing. He is trying to work things out with Sarah (or at least stay married) out of one side of his mouth but out of the other side he is upset over what happened between Rock and Megan.

Make sure to tune into the new episode of Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup to find out what is going to happen between Michael and Megan after the truth was told!

Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup airs Friday nights at 9/8c on WEtv.