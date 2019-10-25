Love After Lockup exclusive: Glorietta’s mom freaks out after Alex touches her

Love After Lockup couple Glorietta and Alex have had a pretty explosive start to their relationship behind prison walls. She greeted him with a slew of balloons upon his release and her fairytale dreams of a wedding have been a bit over the top.

Most recently, the two became officially engaged at a jewelry shop. When Glorietta’s mom, Tammy, first met Alex, things didn’t go over well. She was unimpressed that he was Muslim and that was a huge sticking point.

Glorietta revealed that they would be able to raise their children Muslim, something she has yet to tell her mom. Things aren’t going to go down well, and when it comes time for her and Alex’s engagement party, the drama is raised to an all-time high.

In this exclusive Love After Lockup clip, Tammy is seen getting upset because Alex touched her arm when Glorietta was introducing him to her family at the table where her mom was sitting. She did a confessional and complained about him touching her the entire time. Not only was she aggravated, but she was also acting incredibly rude.

Tammy did say that she would attend the wedding, but she wasn’t happy with Glorietta’s choices. His religion appears to be the biggest issue she takes with him — not the fact that he is a convicted felon. Will she come around or will her distaste for Alex weigh heavily on their relationship?

Remember that Alex contacted his ex upon his release when he was staying in the hotel with Glorietta. Their relationship may be heading for some ups and downs if their engagement party was any indication of how their future will be. Glorietta is willing to go all the way for Alex, but will he remain faithful to her and their commitment?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Love After Lockup airs Friday nights at 9/8c on WEtv.