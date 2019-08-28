Love After Lockup exclusive: Lacey finally meets Shane

Love After Lockup’s newest star Lacey has two inmates she is dating. Initially, her bio was related to her relationship with John, but then viewers learned about Shane. Now, she will be meeting one of her boyfriends face-to-face for the very first time.

Last week, Love After Lockup viewers watched as Lacey left her children home and drove seven hours to be present when Shane was released after serving four years behind bars. As she was driving, John, her other inmate boyfriend called her. What will she do now?

In this exclusive Love After Lockup clip, Lacey is seen waiting on Shane to be released. She has never seen him in person, so she was concerned about whether she would recognize him. Fortunately, he was the only one walking down toward release.

Shane can be seen talking about Lacey being the love of his life. He has been incarcerated since he was 17 and he is currently 21. In his confessional, Shane called Lacey his beauty and dubbed himself her beast. He appears to be smitten with the voluptuous blonde, but will she feel the same after they spend time together?

While the release date has finally come and gone, Lacey will have to decide what she is going to do with her life.

Shane is currently in her presence, but what will she do about John? The two have known each other for years and even dated while they were in high school. This predicament is one she will have to face alone, deciding which man is the better match for her.

As the rest of the Love After Lockup season plays out, there will be scenes between Lacey and John. In the trailer, he appeared to confront her. How will things turn out for this love triangle?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

Sign up now for your TV news alerts!

Love After Lockup airs Friday nights at 9/8c on WEtv.