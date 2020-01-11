Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt For The Bone Collector NBC series in 2020 — what you need to know

Today at the Television Critics’ Association winter press tour, Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt For The Bone Collector featured its panel. Executive producers Rachel Kaplan, Peter Traugott, and Barry O’Brien and cast members Russell Hornsby, Arielle Kebbel, and Michael Imperioli participated in it.

NBC has adapted the Lincoln Rhyme books for Hunt For The Bone Collector and the series premiered last night (January 10). The series stars Hornsby (Grimm) as Lincoln, who is chasing the titular serial killer.

Of the lengthy title, producer Barry O’Brien said that Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt For The Bone Collector is a more comprehensive title that can draw people in. It was formerly known as Lincoln and the panel opened with several title choice questions.

Kaplan noted that the main character has an ex-wife and a child in the series and that they were hoping for their reconciliation — which is different from the books. Hornsby said having mobility restriction is very challenging, but a challenge he welcomed and embraced. He said: “It becomes about a long, an elongated stare, how you draw out a word.”

What Hornsby — who read the initial book, The Bone Collector, for the background — focused on for the series were the words for tone and emphasis. Hornsby said: “If we’re so lucky to get additional seasons, I’ll ease on down the road and read more.”

Russell Hornby said Lincoln and Amelia (played by Arielle Kebbel) learn how to help each other and they are both broken — but in different ways. Kebbel loved the line “the broken take care of the broken.” She said: “Amelia is all about profiling. Lincoln is all about the evidence.”

Kebbel noted that the characters approach the cases from opposite sides, which creates conflict, but also delivers the message of “we need both.” She also shared that she was “so grateful” for the Midnight, Texas fans who came over to watch Lincoln Rhyme.

Kaplan noted that they shifted some of the mental anguish of the core characters from the source material (books) and that Kebbel’s character has PTSD.

Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt For The Bone Collector is based on Jeffery Deaver’s crime thriller series of books titled “The Bone Collector.” This new drama stars Russell Hornsby as a retired and disabled NYPD detective and forensics expert helping investigate the return of a serial killer following three years of no reported murders.

Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt For The Bone Collector airs Fridays at 8/7c on NBC.