Law & Order SVU Season 21 release date: When does the show return to TV for fall 2019?

While many Law & Order series aired over the years on NBC, only one is still standing. New York City’s Special Victims Unit will make a return to television for a 21st season in fall 2019.

The Law & Order SVU Season 21 release date is already official and coming soon. Here’s a look at what to expect when the show returns to TV this fall.

Law & Order SVU Season 21 show details

It began in 1999 and has stood the test of time over two decades. Law & Order SVU was a spinoff of Law & Order, a show which covered criminal investigations and the legal aspects of the cases. SVU branched off to deal with sensitive material involving various sex crimes and abductions of children.

Over the years, the SVU team has seen several changes, with people departing, and a few staying on as longtime cast members. Front-and-center is Olivia Benson, who went from investigating officer to the leader of the team. Mariska Hargitay portrays Benson and has been part of the show since the first season.

Another member who has remained a constant over many seasons is Ice-T’s Fin Tutuola. The hip-hop star and actor joined the team in Season 2. Both he and Hargitay make their returns for Season 21.

Also returning are team members Amanda Rollins (Kellie Giddish) and Dominick Carisi Jr. (Peter Scanavino). Peter Stone (Philip Winchester) has served as assistant district attorney for the past several seasons. He’s not credited on the first episode of the new season, though.

Viewers have also seen medical examiner Melinda Warner (Tamara Tunie) appear in various seasons including 19 as a special guest. Season 20 didn’t feature her, but there’s always the possibility she could show up again in the new season.

When is the Law & Order SVU Season 21 release date?

Fall 2019 brings the brand new season of the show. The Law & Order SVU release date for the Season 21 premiere is Thursday, Sept. 26. The new episode is called “I’m Going to Make You a Star.” Viewers can watch NBC that evening to see the latest cases the Special Victims Unit tackles.

These cases won’t crack themselves. Season 21 of #SVU starts Thursday, September 26 on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/stt8vkfwcP — 𝐋𝐀𝐖 & 𝐎𝐑𝐃𝐄𝐑: 𝐒𝐕𝐔 (@nbcsvu) June 17, 2019

In addition to watching live on cable, satellite, or over-the-air hi-definition antenna there’s also the NBC website and mobile app. They allow viewers to watch the episodes live or on-demand. See more details at the official NBC website.

Other ways to watch the Law & Order SVU Season 21 episodes include popular streaming subscription services such as DirecTV Now, Hulu with Live TV, SlingTV, PlayStation Vue, and YouTube TV. Check with the particular service for more details about watching NBC live or on-demand.

Watch new episodes of Law & Order SVU on Thursdays on NBC at 10/9c.