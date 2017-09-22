Kindred Spirits visit haunted home of electric chair pioneer and executioner Edwin Davis

This week on Kindred Spirits, Amy Bruni and Adam Berry visit a house that used to be the home of prolific New York state executioner Edwin Davis.

The current homeowner, Jason Brown, claims to be experiencing some very disturbing paranormal activity and Amy and Adam are hopeful that they can get to the bottom of the problem and even help rid the house of its bad spirits.

Davis was the first ever state electrician and helped develop the electric chair. He was also a very busy executioner and sent 240 prisoners to their deaths between 1890 and 1914.

The first man ever executed using the chair Davis created was William Kemmler, who was found guilty of murder. Davis also executed the first woman Martha M. Place, who killed her step-daughter.

The most famous prisoner to ride the lightning under Davis was anarchist and assassin Leon Frank Czolgosz. He murdered U.S. President William McKinley by queuing to meet him and then shooting him twice with a gun hidden in a handkerchief. The president survived the initial attack but later succumbed to gangrene.



