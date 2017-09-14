Kid Rock’s political aspirations completely destroyed by Desus & Mero

Kid Rock’s plan to run for Senate in 2018 was torn apart by Viceland’s Desus & Mero on their show last night.

It came after the rocker gave his first apparent campaign speech during a concert in Grand Rapids, MI, last week.

Desus and Mero were left scratching their heads at the “racism-lite” lines of the “Bawitdaba da bang da bang diggy diggy diggy” singer’s speech, which were played and discussed.

Cueing up the video, Desus gave a shout out to Donald Trump for making it possible for “any a******” to run for office today.

In his lathering speech, in front of a rock-and-roll crowd, Rock took aim at unmarried women who “keep having kids” and “deadbeats” milking the welfare system, which raised the Bronx duo’s eyebrows.

The pair described the speech as “lightly coded”. Desus said: “He just wrote his speech, took out the ‘n’ word, and then said it.”

Later in his speech, Rock took on “Nazis f*****g bigots” and warned the KKK to steer clear of his campaign, saying: “Screw all you a******s, stay the f**k away.”

These lines elicited a new round of laughter, with Rock’s subsequent mention of Jesus sending Mero into a total spin.

Rock’s music regularly features swathes of less fortunate Americans, as perfectly summarized in his Po-Dunk video.

However, the specter of an elected Senator Kid Rock made Mero shake his head in disbelief.

Meanwhile, his partner Desus dubbed Rock the new “Rockito”, a play on the derogatory moniker “Trumpito” which the two frequently use for President Donald Trump on the show.

Desus & Mero airs Monday through Thursday at 11pm on Viceland.