Kevin Cahoon: Who is the actor who plays Bobby Barnes the drag queen on GLOW Season 3?

A lot happened in GLOW Season 3, but one of the show’s biggest standouts was a drag queen named Bobby Barnes.

In the Netflix original series, the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling finds a show to watch while in Vegas where the performer makes a strong impression on them. Moreso, he helps Sheila the Wolf break out of her shell and realize she has potential beyond being just a wrestler.

The actor/singer who plays him (Kevin Cahoon) has already been labeled as the “breakout star” of season 3 and has the internet abuzz. So who is Kevin Cahoon, the charismatic drag queen on GLOW?

Here are all the details about the big new star of the Netflix series.

Who is Kevin Cahoon on GLOW?

According to OutSmart, Cahoon has been a performer since the age of 6. At the time, the gay performer had a job at the Astrodome as “The World’s Youngest Rodeo Clown.” He was also one of the Teen Male Vocalist Grand Championship winners for Star Search back in the day. After that, the rest is history.

The actor had an impressive career on broadway including serving as a fill-in for the lead role in Hedwig and the Angry Inch. His other credits on Broadway include The Lion King, The Wedding Singer, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, and more.

Glow is not the first time Cahoon has appeared on a Netflix original series. Neil Patrick Harris fans might remember him as Hugo from A Series of Unfortunate Events on the streaming platform. Beyond this, he has 29 credits to his name as an actor on IMDB dating back to the early ’90s. Cahoon proves that persistence and talent will always pay off if one loves what they do.

As a writer from Texas, this is also hopeful because Cahoon himself is a Texan. The actor grew up in Dobbins, which is about an hour outside Houston. It’s good to see some Texas talents getting their due from Netflix.

More about the actor who plays Bobby Barnes on GLOW

Outside of acting on Broadway, television, and film, Kevin Cahoon’s accolades are extremely impressive. OutSmart reveals that the actor majored in acting at the High School for the Performing and Visual Arts in Montrose. He pursued a bachelor of fine arts at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts.

The actor even has a music album from a band he was in called Kevin Cahoon and Ghetto Cowboy. Their album Doll won a few awards including the Citation of Merit from Billboard magazine’s World Songwriters Awards. Check out a rare music video for it below:

Given his long-established career as a performer, it almost seems like his whole life was meant to prepare for the role of Bobby Barnes. With all his experience as a performer, he said he still had to do a lot of studying to personify a drag queen impersonator.

Speaking to Broadway World, Cahoon elaborates on this saying:

“This is pre-Drag Race and it feels like a completely other art form than what Drag Race is. It really was female impersonation, which is a fascinating thing. And I spent a lot of time on Youtube looking at clips. You can see them on the [Phil] Donahue show, Sally Jessy Raphael, and you can see the performances on these shows and it’s really, really fascinating. And a lot of them would say, ‘Well, this is just my uniform, like a policeman would wear a uniform to go to his job.'”

Kevin Cahoon does not have any listed future projects on the horizon, but one can assume this will change after his appearance on GLOW Season 3. The future is bright for this already shining star, and we cannot wait to see what he has in store next.

Kevin Cahoon can be seen on GLOW Season 3 which is streaming on Netflix now.