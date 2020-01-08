Katy Keene premiere date: When does Season 1 of Riverdale spin-off air in 2020?

The CW has ordered additional episodes for the Riverdale spin-off Katy Keene, and it has not even premiered yet. It is exciting news for fans looking forward to the new series. However, it is also raising the question, when is the premiere date of Katy Keene Season 1?

Unlike Riverdale, Katy Keene is being touted as a light and breezy show, as opposed to a dark drama. Last spring, The CW revealed it was moving forward with the Riverdale spin-off that focuses on Katy Keene (Lucy Hale) — a character from Archie Comics.

The new show follows Katy, as well as original Riverdale character Josie (Ashleigh Murray), who are aspiring artists trying to make it in New York City. Josie, as fans know, is all about music, while Katy’s goal is to crush it in the fashion world. Other characters include Pepper (Julia Chan), who is described as an “It Girl,” and Jorge/Ginger (Jonny Beauchamp), who is a performer of sorts.

The series will be a musical dramady and, based on the trailer, looks quite interesting. Katy Keene is giving off major Sex and the City vibes — but for a new generation. There is certainly a fun, refreshing, yet slightly cheesy aspect to the series that is lacking on the other CW shows.

Last summer, executive producer and show writer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa revealed at the Television Critics Association press tour that the show will be quite different from Riverdale. He also shared the difference should not keep fans from checking out the new series.

Katy Keene premieres on The CW on Thursday, February 6, at 8/7c. Although the show is technically a Riverdale spin-off, fans should not expect a crossover event like the Arrowverse does any time soon.

The two shows are very different, so for right now, Roberto and his team are going to keep them separate. It makes sense, considering Roberto revealed the Katy Keene takes place years after Riverdale.

