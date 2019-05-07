Batwoman, Katy Keene, and Nancy Drew get new series orders from The CW

The Arrowverse’s Batwoman spinoff is a go at the CW. The network picked up the series, starring Ruby Rose, along with the Riverdale spinoff Katy Keene, and Nancy Drew starring Kennedy McMann, reports Deadline.

Greg Berlanti’s company in conjunction with Warner Bros. TV are responsible for ushering Batwoman and Katy Keene to the small screen. Meanwhile Nancy Drew comes from Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage.

Batwoman

Batwoman always seemed like a strong contender for a full series order. Anticipation ran high when it was announced that the character would appear in the Arrowverse’s annual crossover event late last year, and when Ruby Rose from Orange is the New Black was cast in the role.

The pilot also garnered raves at the network.

Batwoman is noteworthy for being the first live-action superhero show to feature a gay character in the lead role. The series will revolve around Kate Kane’s work to overcome her demons in order to become the hero the city of Gotham needs.

Katy Keene

Katy Keene will be the third series in the Riverdale universe. In addition to its flagship series, the franchise also includes Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Katy Keene is set in New York City and features Riverdale character Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray). She and Katy Keene, an aspiring fashion designer, create a found family of starving artists who will do anything to get to the top.

Nancy Drew

Nancy Drew will focus on an 18-year-old version of the famous detective who delays college after a family tragedy that embroils her in a murder investigation.

CBS TV Studios have tried two other times in the past three years to bring Nancy Drew to the small screen. In those attempts, the character was re-envisioned as an adult. The CW’s version looks to be closer to the version of the character from the books.

With an already crowded schedule, this brings the number of shows the CW will offer next season to a whopping 17.