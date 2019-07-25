Katie and Kolton on Marrying Millions: It’s time to come clean to the parents

Kolton Pierce and Katie Hamilton from Marrying Millions have an unusual relationship. After all, it’s not often that one meets their love interest by mingling with their own daughter’s friends. And when the pair come clean to Kolton’s family, how will they react?

On the most recent episode of Marrying Millions, Kolton and Katie weren’t shown much but it looks like they will see a bit more of the spotlight next week when they rip off the bandaid and tell Kolton’s parents the truth.

Up until now, Kolton’s parents believed that he was working for Katie as an assistant. Imagine their shock when they find out that he’s actually Katie’s boyfriend!

Katie is 37 years old and Kolton is only 23 and while their 14 year age difference is nothing compared to some of their Marrying Millions castmates, their lifestyles prior to hooking up were completely different.

Katie is the ex-wife of MLB star Josh Hamilton. The former couple divorced in 2015 after 11 years of marriage and they have three daughters together. In fact, it was through Katie’s adult daughter that she met Kolton.

He, on the other hand, is an aspiring Dallas rapper with no kids of his own. Kolton dropped out of college to pursue a career in music and at 23 years old, he’s definitely not as mature as she is, making their age difference seem so much bigger.

In the sneak peek, we can see just how awkward the meeting between Kolton, Katie, and his parents is going to be. Like other parents of the younger half of a Marrying Millions couple (we’re looking at you Rosie!), Kolton’s parents make it clear that they worry about Katie using their son as a “boy toy.”

Will they walk away from the meal feeling more comfortable with Kolton dating an older woman?

Marrying Millions airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on Lifetime.