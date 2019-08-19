Kailyn Lowry is done solving her friends’ cheating business after bad experiences

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is speaking out about how she plans on handling friendships in the future. It’s no secret that Kailyn has felt betrayed by people who she thought were her friends.

During her divorce from Javi Marroquin, people chose sides and she used social media to express her frustrations over the betrayals.

These days, Lowry appears to follow her gut when it comes to friendships. On Twitter, Kailyn revealed that she’s learned to mind her own business. The comment comes after someone asked whether she’d say something if she saw her friend cheating on their significant other.

I’ve learned to mind your business unless your opinion is asked for. I think there’s a lot of grey area in these types of questions https://t.co/1EU4PnHWrk — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) August 17, 2019

When another person chimed in, asking her if she would react if she learned that a friend was being cheated on, Kailyn revealed that she probably wouldn’t act. However, she also added that she saw a lot of grey areas in these questions, as it may depend on the friend and the situation.

At this point in my life… yeah. But like I said there is a lot of grey area in these types of questions. — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) August 18, 2019

Kail herself has been accused of cheating throughout her time on Teen Mom 2. She reportedly cheating on Jordan during her earlier episodes of Teen Mom 2, where she admitted to hooking up with Jo Rivera. In addition, she was also accused of cheating on Javi Marroquin during their marriage and during his deployment, but that’s something she has denied.

It was last week that Kailyn broke her silence about her Coffee Convos podcast co-host, Lindsie Chrisley and her family drama. Her parents had been arrested over tax issues, but Lindsie wasn’t mentioned in the reports about the arrest. Instead, she’s reportedly been distancing herself from her family.

However, Kailyn revealed last week that she didn’t want to say anything about the situation, as she simply wanted to be a good friend to Lindsie and be her support system privately.

Sign up now for your Teen Mom news alerts!!

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.