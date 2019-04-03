Kailyn Lowry and Maci Bookout call for change on MTV’s Teen Mom franchise

Kailyn Lowry isn’t happy with MTV — again. The Teen Mom 2 star took to Twitter earlier this week, revealing that she was unhappy about the way the network portrays her life on the show.

She asked her fans to please reach out to MTV to let them know that fans want to see her happy, not acting bitter and talking about her children’s fathers all the time.

She also noted that she would love it if MTV shared some of her positive moments, including Isaac’s school projects and achievements, her family photo shoots, her building a new house, or celebrating her birthday.

Kailyn apparently does many other things on camera, but producers choose to share only those conversations she has about her children’s fathers.

Can y’all please let @MTV know that y’all like me being me & happy on #teenmom2 instead of bitter & talking about baby daddy bullshit?! — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) April 2, 2019

Would’ve loved if @MTV filmed Isaac’s projects, him making high honors year after year, family pix (sometimes a nightmare to get one pic), house building stuff, my birthday, etc. but they never find that important enough. — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) April 2, 2019

Interestingly, Maci Bookout retweeted both of the tweets on her own timeline. It appears that Maci agrees with Kailyn about what MTV chooses to air on the show.

Of course, Maci’s own story has been about her struggles with her ex-boyfriend Ryan Edwards and his drug use, which is often discussed on Teen Mom OG.

Fans rarely see what her children achieve in school or at home, either.

But for Lowry, she has been open about her troubled relationships with her children’s fathers, including Jo Rivera and Javi Marroquin. More recently, Chris Lopez was subject to her drama, as she didn’t like him wanting to hang out with his ex-girlfriend.

Kailyn Lowry has already admitted that she doesn’t have a great relationship with Chris these days. Even though they appeared to get along during Monday’s episode of Teen Mom 2, both have revealed that they are no longer friendly.

Kailyn only talks to Chris’ mom when he needs to see his son Lux.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9/8c on MTV.