Joe Adler on Grand Hotel: Who is behind the character of Justin?

Joe Adler popped up on Grand Hotel last night. He came in as Justin, a social media influencer who wanted perks from the hotel, including watching El Rey (Jencarlos Canela) perform. Mrs. P (Wendy Raquel Robinson) wasn’t keen on him, though she did try to give him what he needed following his live video dissing the hotel.

Viewers may have recognized Adler from various other shows. He appeared on Grey’s Anatomy, The Mentalist, and The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story. His acting career began by doing some guest roles on shows like Modern Family, but he eventually was able to book recurring roles on some of the bigger network shows.

Justin was a pain for Mrs. P on Grand Hotel. She made a mess of the situation after eating some cookies her son had left in her office. They weren’t for her and they were edibles that were supposed to help her husband as he was battling cancer.

Instead of trying to figure out what Justin wanted, Mrs. P ended up in the room he was getting a massage in. This was a spectacle, of course. She offered him floor seats for a basketball game in all her giggling glory. Unfortunately, that coupled with her singing in the lounge led Justin to post a negative review online and guests were canceling.

Grand Hotel was the perfect place for Joe Adler to pop up to get people talking about him again. His interaction with Wendy Raquel Robinson was perfect and viewers believed the weirdness between the two characters.

Grand Hotel airs Monday nights at 10/9c on ABC.