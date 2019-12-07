Jesse Meester finally speaks about Angela Deem fight with Avery Mills at Before the 90 Days Tell All

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Jesse Meester is finally speaking out about Angela Deem’s fight with Avery Mills and her mom Teri at the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 3 Tell All.

Darcey Silva’s ex seems to have something to say about everything, so when he remained silent after Angela attacked Avery and Teri at the Tell All, some 90 Day Fiance fans took notice.

It’s no secret that Jesse is fond of Angela and even named Angela and Michael as one of his favorite couples to watch. There’s a history between the two, which is likely why Jesse didn’t speak up right away and it’s probably why he said what he did now.

Jesse spoke to In Touch about the Angela Deem – Avery Mills brawl at the Tell All, and unlike nearly everybody else who spoke out, he is not blaming Angela for her antics. After all, she did get in Avery’s face because she was defending Jesse, though she didn’t do the same to Tim.

So, when he finally spoke out about what went down on the Tell All stage, Jesse took aim at the show itself and it looks like he even threw a bit of shade at Darcey Silva while he was at it.

“I want this show to go in a direction of people that are having a platform to show their love … their journey,” Jesse said. “People who are mentally ready for that. No criminal records, no manipulation, no lies. Just an authentic documentary style love story. It’s not Jerry Springer.”

While Angela Deem does have reports of a DUI arrest floating around, his comment about people who are mentally ready seemed aimed right at his ex-girlfriend Darcey. After all, she just finished filming Season 3 with Tom Brooks and it doesn’t look like things are working out there either.

As for the criminal record, it was Darcey’s arrest for fighting with her sister Stacey that troubled him deeply on Season 2 of Before the 90 Days. As for lies and manipulation, there have been plenty off accusations about that thrown about from the Jesse/Darcey/Tom camp lately.

Jesse also revealed that Avery sent him a message about the Tell All drama.

“Avery DMed me on Twitter I think, and she posted it publicly on Instagram saying that the production told her to do that. Listen, it’s all a game and I feel just like I said, it backfired on the [producers] and not the other way around. I’m actually glad it happened.”