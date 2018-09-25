Jenelle Evans denies speaking with Nathan: When was the last time he saw Kaiser?

Jenelle Evans has been the primary caretaker for Kaiser, the son she shares with Nathan Griffith. The two of them have shared custody for a while, but Jenelle keeps claiming that Nathan doesn’t show up for his son.

On Teen Mom 2, Evans has shared her struggles with getting Nathan to take Kaiser for a weekend, claiming that Griffith seems to choose to party and travel instead of seeing his son.

On Twitter recently, Jenelle Evans responded to a follower who suggested Nathan could step up by taking action rather than slamming Jenelle on social media.

In her response, Evans revealed that she hadn’t spoken to or seen Nathan in months. She made no reference to when Kaiser last saw his dad.

Honestly haven’t even spoken to him since he was at the last drop off… which was months ago. Idk why he comes on here instead of texting. — Jenelle Eason (@PBandJenelley_1) September 22, 2018

Evans explained that she doesn’t understand why Nathan Griffith uses social media to slam his ex-girlfriend, especially since she claims he can just text her.

Nathan reached out to TV legal commentator Nancy Grace on Twitter, asking her to be a voice for his son. However, it doesn’t seem like she has taken him up on his offer.

Nathan Griffith recently slammed Jenelle on Twitter, revealing that he’s worried about his son’s well-being. He also blasted Jenelle for going into flooded areas with the children while trying to help those affected by Hurricane Florence, and revealed her Teen Mom 2 salary online.

It’s hard to know who is telling the truth, but it sounds like Nathan isn’t doing enough to get more time with Kaiser. If he really wanted more time with his son, he should take Jenelle to court to make sure she follows their schedule.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus, but Teen Mom OG returns next Monday at 9/8c on MTV.