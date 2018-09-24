Nathan Griffith reveals Jenelle’s Teen Mom salary in nasty tweets

Nathan Griffith seems to be tired of fighting with Jenelle Evans over their son, Kaiser. For months, Nathan has fought to get custody of Kaiser as he claims that he has seen bruises on his son. Plus, Griffith hasn’t been too pleased with what he has seen play out on Teen Mom 2 regarding David Eason’s behavior and parenting.

After learning that Jenelle Evans was taking the kids out to drive around in the hurricane-hit areas, Nathan Griffith decided to speak out on social media. He reveals that he’s tired of always been labeled the bad parent when Jenelle is clearly putting her kids in danger by driving around Wilmington and affected areas.

I know I sound crazy but every time I drive up to Myrtle some how a gut feeling makes me think you know. You try to paint me as a bad father but kaiser has been chronically sick for the past year… there’s a problem! Let me see my son and stop playing games!!! — Nathan J. Griffith (@GroundLevelUp) September 21, 2018

He also yelled at her, telling her to stop keeping Kaiser from him. And that’s when Nathan decided to pinpoint how much Jenelle actually makes from MTV. Of course, there’s some credibility to what he’s saying, as the two were set to get married a few years ago. Furthermore, it’s possible that Evans’ salary has only increased.

According to Griffith, Jenelle is making a whopping $300,000 per season. The girls sometimes film 2 seasons a year, meaning she must have plenty of money in her bank account.

Say the storm is a hoax but then you drive around town in flood water, w/the kids endangering them. Say you have plenty of food but then you get free food as you make over 300 k per season. I could add on but everyone sees that you’re a walking contradiction and a habitual liar — Nathan J. Griffith (@GroundLevelUp) September 21, 2018

Sadly, Nathan Griffith continues to slam Jenelle, revealing that she’s ignoring him, and he feels that his only choice is to come online and bash Jenelle.

Believe me or not! Unless God stands before me, I will see my son next weekend! I wouldn’t make this public but it’s the only way I can get to you. I had to block David because he’s absolutely unprofessional with his language and you have me block. — Nathan J. Griffith (@GroundLevelUp) September 21, 2018

These days, Nathan Griffith is focused on seeing his son while Jenelle is using her extensive social media network to get help for people in need. It’s uncertain what her custody agreement is with Nathan these days, but he’s clearly desperate to see his son.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus, but Teen Mom OG returns to MTV on Monday, October 1.