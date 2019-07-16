Jenelle Evans claims CPS acted illegally: Teen Mom 2 star continues to fight accusations

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans is continuing to speak out about the custody case that resulted in her having her children removed for about five weeks after her husband allegedly shot the family dog.

Over the past few weeks, Jenelle has not only regained custody of her kids, but she has also slammed the local police department for making up claims that she faked the entire shooting incident for publicity.

On Twitter, Jenelle is now going after Child Protective Services, claiming that they conducted themselves illegally. She also revealed that this could happen to anyone and that if people were on television, this would happen to them.

If you were on TV the same thing would happen to any of you. Obviously all the accusations were never true and the way CPS conducted themselves was illegal. You don’t even know half the details but everyone wants to report against me when the case was dismissed for a reason. 🤷🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/50QfP4yyly — Jenelle Eason (@PBandJenelley_1) July 15, 2019

Jenelle also reminded her followers that they still don’t know the full story and that details are missing from the media reports that are sharing her story. It’s possible that Jenelle hasn’t been able to share her side of the story because her lawyer or the judge in the case asked her not to.

But since going to court, she’s been documenting her journey and she’s excited about sharing her side of the story in whatever way she can make it work.

It is interesting that Evans is claiming that CPS acted illegally in her case, but she didn’t specify what they did. It’s possible that she’s referring to the way CPS removed Kaiser from daycare without her knowledge, as a judge had ordered him to be removed from her care.

Maryssa and Ensley were removed days later. But Jenelle has been vocal about her dislike of how things went down with Kaiser, especially since he was ordered to stay with his biological father Nathan and his family during this period of time.

So far, there’s been no word on whether CPS will act on these claims.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.