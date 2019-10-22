Jana Duggar has ‘a bunch of guys after her,’ but is she courting?

Jana Duggar has been rumored to be courting one guy or another for quite a while. Both Tim Tebow and Lawson Bates have been named as possible suitors for the Counting On star but neither has panned out to anything other than hopeful fans talking about pairs they would like to see.

Since Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo’s move to California, Counting On viewers had hoped Jana Duggar would follow. She spent a bit of time there this summer and recently returned from a family trip to see Jinger as well. Jana appeared to be loving the California life, though she is now back to the grind in Arkansas.

In a preview for tonight’s episode of Counting On, Jedidiah Duggar reveals there are plenty of men interested in Jana Duggar. He reveals it is only a matter of time before the right person will come along. It has been almost a year since her twin, John-David Duggar married Abbie Grace Burnett, and it looks like the pressure is on for the eldest Duggar daughter to tie the knot.

There has been a fixation on Jana Duggar getting married since her younger sisters all married off in quite a succession. Jill, Jessa, Joy-Anna, and Jinger all got married within a two-year time frame. Currently, Jana is the only eligible female Duggar to enter into a courtship and will remain that way for at least the next four years.

When asked if Jana feels the pressure to marry, she looks uncomfortable. Her answer will be heard on the Counting On episode that airs tonight. It doesn’t appear that she is in a courtship as of now, but she did spend a lot of time with Lawson Bates while helping in the Bahamas following the devastation from the hurricane that ripped across the island.

Be sure to tune in and find out what Jana Duggar has to say in her own words!

Counting On airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC.