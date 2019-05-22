Is Ziva actually coming back to NCIS? Return of Cote de Pablo addressed

Ziva appeared on the NCIS season finale, with actress Cote de Pablo returning to the show. But what does it all mean?

With just moments left before the credits rolled on the night, someone appeared at the top of the steps to Gibbs’ basement. He looked up to see Ziva David standing there.

She didn’t have time to say much, but Ziva spoke to a stunned and possibly elated Gibbs (played by Mark Harmon).

“Hello, Gibbs. No time for pleasantries. You’re in danger. Well, aren’t you gonna say something?”

All that Gibbs could manage to say was her name, which elicited a smile from Ziva just as the screen went to black.

Is Ziva actually coming back to NCIS?

Actress Cote de Pablo actually appeared in Season 16, episode 24. This wasn’t the use of old footage to serve as a flashback for Gibbs.

As a result, the re-appearance of Ziva David had a huge impact on viewers, and has been trending on social media.

Within the storyline of the show, Ziva was thought to have died at her home in a mortar attack at the end of Season 13. It led to Anthony DiNozzo (played by Michael Weatherly) leaving the NCIS team.

Throughout Season 16, there have been hints within the writing that Ziva might still be alive. A secret apartment where she had kept journals was found. During one of the episodes, someone said she was still alive, and Ziva’s body had never been recovered.

It's the shocking finale everyone is talking about! Stream the #NCIS season 16 finale full episode now: https://t.co/uunJYIaM56 pic.twitter.com/d1T96rN9Ve — NCIS (@NCIS_CBS) May 22, 2019

The great news is that Cote de Pablo will return for the NCIS Season 17 premiere. What hasn’t been revealed, yet, is whether the character of Ziva David is really there, or if she is just a hallucination for Gibbs.

Gibbs had been seeing his ex-wife during the season finale, but she died in his arms during an earlier season. This raises questions about whether Ziva is actually alive, but Cote de Pablo is definitely returning to NCIS in some form. For now.

NCIS will return with Season 17 episodes on CBS on Tuesday nights in fall 2019.