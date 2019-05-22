Is Will leaving Chicago Med? Nick Gehlfuss featured, Jonathan Mangum guest-stars as Delmer Brendl in new episode

Nick Gehlfuss plays Dr. Will Halstead on the Chicago Med cast and has a serious storyline on the latest episode of the show.

Halstead has been one of the main characters since the show premiered, with quite a few important storylines revolving around his character.

During the season finale, Will Halstead was placed in another dramatic situation. It has led to a lot of viewers asking if Will is leaving Chicago Med.

The good news is that even though he is in a dramatic story arc, that Halstead isn’t leaving the show. There are some Chicago Med cast members who are leaving the show, though.

Who is Jonathan Mangum on Chicago Med cast?

Actor Jonathan Mangum guest-starred on the new episode of the show, titled “With a Brave Heart.” His image can be seen below, as he was a patient coming in to be treated and/or saved.

Mangum is probably most recognized for his role on Whose Line Is It Anyway? and as the announcer on Let’s Make a Deal. On Chicago Med, he played Delmer Brendl, bringing another recognizable guest-star to the show this season.

Do you think I’ll be okay? You’ll need to watch #chicagomed tonight on NBC. @ChicagoMedFans pic.twitter.com/V3IUcZyhHX — Jonathan Mangum (@Mangum1) May 22, 2019

Chicago Med Season 5 has already been picked up by NBC, so Will, Dr. Charles, and Natalie should all be back for new episodes in the fall.

It was the end of the road for several other characters during the season finale, though, as Rhodes and Bekker have reached the end of their stories.

It is expected that the Chicago Med cast will be joined by some new faces when the show finally returns, so fans should keep a look out for more news this summer about the show. Until then, there is still time to re-watch some of the great Season 4 episodes.

Chicago Med airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.