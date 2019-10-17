Is Station 19 canceled? Fans want to know about Season 3 episodes

Station 19 is not canceled. Let’s jump right to the meat of the issue. ABC already ordered Station 19 Season 3 and the cast has been filming new episodes.

ABC has tried really hard to put together a franchise in the same fashion that One Chicago has worked for NBC. Hot off the heels of a massive crossover of the three NBC Chicago shows, ABC viewers have more questions.

The hope at ABC had been to have Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 draw in viewers every Thursday night. But then A Million Little Things started doing well when the network tried it out in the 9/8c time slot. The rookie show stole the spotlight and appears destined to live on Thursday nights now.

So, where does that leave the new Station 19 episodes? The easiest scenario to assume is that ABC will wait until Season 6 of How to Get Away with Murder comes to an end before debuting Station 19 Season 3.

How to Get Away with Murder has only 15 episodes this season, so it could air a series finale early in 2020. That would then leave an opening in the Thursday night schedule that Station 19 could easily assume.

Station 19 Season 2 recap

Near the end of Season 2, Chief Ripley died in a crossover event with Grey’s Anatomy. It was a dramatic moment for the show that was completely unexpected for the viewers. Captain Sullivan’s eulogy for his buddy is shared below.

Wrapping up the season, the firehouse went down to California to help with wildfires. It was an interesting turn for the Station 19 cast, even though it seemed a little odd that a downtown Seattle firehouse with daily calls could be spared to help a southern state.

When is the Station 19 Season 3 start date?

As of the publishing of this article, it is still unknown when the Station 19 season premiere will air on ABC. It’s coming, though, so viewers will just have to be patient. It will then be interesting to see if there are any continuity problems with what is happening in the other Seattle show (Grey’s Anatomy) at the same time.

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Station 19 Season 3 episodes will debut on ABC in 2020.