Is Scott Bakula leaving NCIS: New Orleans?

27th March 2019 12:44 PM ET

Scott Bakula leaving NCIS: New Orleans became a hot topic during Season 5, Episode 17. The new episode of the show opened with his character of Dwayne Pride showing up to his office to find that someone had taken his desk.

Pride had been working as the Special Agent in Charge of the Southeast. That became his job title when Pride returned to NCIS following an attempt on his life by an assassin. Pride was shot in the Season 4 finale and spent the first few episodes of Season 5 clinging to life.

After surviving the assassination attempt, Pride was assigned to what amounts to a desk job. That was the case for most of Season 5, but a shift took place during the latest episode, which was called Reckoning.

Is Pride leaving NCIS: New Orleans?

Free of his SAC responsibilities, Pride found himself being offered a new job on a task force comprised of FBI and CIA personnel. The carrot used to try to attract him to join was that he could be helping to bring down the group responsible for his father’s death. It would certainly be a fulfilling task for Pride to take on.

As Pride pondered the job offer, his former NCIS team in New Orleans was trying to break down a case involving a murdered petty officer. Throughout the episode, as Pride was shown the workings of the task force now working to take down Apollyon, the NCIS team kept getting placed in life-or-death situations.

Pride eventually saves the NCIS team by sending in the cavalry, showing how important it could be for him to stay with the organization. As for his response to the job offer, Pride states that “my place is here” at the end of the episode.

Tell us what you thought of tonight's #NCISNOLA, deal? pic.twitter.com/uw6QoUtPDL — NCIS: New Orleans (@NCISNewOrleans) March 27, 2019

While the end of Season 5, episode 17 was pretty open-ended when it comes to the future for the character of Dwayne Pride, it cemented the fact that Scott Bakula isn’t leaving the NCIS: New Orleans cast. After declining the original job offer, Pride was still given local access to continue helping on the ground.

For CBS viewers, questions about about whether Scott Bakula is leaving NCIS: New Orleans can be set aside. Again.

NCIS: New Orleans airs Tuesday nights at 10/9c on CBS.