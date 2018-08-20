Is Hazel using Tarik on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days?

Tarik is already head over heels in love with Hazel and he hasn’t even met her yet. She seems to love him too but is she in it for the right reasons or is she just looking for a man to take her back to the United States?

On 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, we’ve been watching Tarik’s journey to The Philippines to met Hazel, whom he met on an Asian dating website. Both are looking to settle down but after Hazel’s confessional in a recent episode of the TLC hit, we can’t help but wonder what her motives really are.

It all started when Tarik contacted Hazel to let her know he was having trouble getting to her during his two day trip across the planet. He got hung up in Bangkok when the airline lost his ticket, causing Hazel to wonder if her prince was ever going to arrive.

Clearly anxious about whether Tarik had decided to ditch her for another woman or if he was really coming, Hazel admitted that she needed him to come to The Philippines for the visit. She said that he was her only chance to get to the U.S.

That set off plenty of alarms for 90 Day Fiance viewers, who couldn’t believe what she admitted in the sneak peek but when the entire episode aired, Hazel made things look even worse.

She continued her statement about wanting to come to the U.S. by explaining that she is a poor girl, living in a poor country. Hazel complained that she works 10 hours per day and for not a lot of wages.

Hazel wants to come to the U.S. so she can live a better, richer life. She even talked about how Tarik has a nice big house and a great job. She said that’s what she was looking for in a partner and why she chose him.

Is Hazel getting serious with Tarik for the wrong reasons? She clearly wouldn’t still “love” him if he was poor and couldn’t take care of her.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.