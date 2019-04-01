Is another Southern Charm franchise on the way at Bravo?

It’s no secret that Southern Charm is a huge hit on Bravo with fans eager to catch up with the Charleston gang in mid-May when the show returns for Season 6. Bravo has already capitalized on the success of the show with two spin-offs, but new reports suggest that another could be on the way.

This would be the third spin-off show and the fourth Southern Charm show in the Bravo portfolio if this is the case.

Starcasm is reporting that Bravo has issued a casting call for movers, shakers, and socialites in Jackson, Mississippi. The casting call is to start on a television show, and the report claims that it is the producers of Southern Charm: New Orleans who are looking for new cast members for a new show.

The casting call requires you to have VIP access to the most glamorous events and galas around Jackson, or be able to host the most over-the-top parties. People could also be members of political dynasties, or legacy families with deep roots in the town of Jackson.

So, is this another franchise for Southern Charm? Well, it’s hard to tell based on that information alone, but it appears that it could be another spin-off.

At present time, Bravo has the original Southern Charm show, which focuses on the gang in Charleston. That show simply goes by the name Southern Charm. Then, Bravo added Southern Charm: Savannah, which has aired two seasons with a third possibly on the way.

The newest addition to the Southern Charm family is Southern Charm: Savannah, which has only aired a single season. Bravo has yet to announce any news on the existing shows, except the original show, which comes back next month.

Southern Charm returns to Bravo on May 17 at 8/7c on Bravo.