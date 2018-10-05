Southern Charm New Orleans season 2: Will the show return to Bravo?

Southern Charm New Orleans is the second spin-off show to come from the original Southern Charm from Charleston. The first spin-off show called Southern Charm Savannah received a second season, so fans of the New Orleans gang are now wondering whether this show will get a second season.

The show is actually produced by Whitney Sudler-Smith, who started out as a cast member on Southern Charm. However, it sounds like he has taken a producer role instead, working on all the Southern Charm franchises for Bravo. His mother, Patricia Altschul, proudly revealed that while the ratings had dipped throughout the season of Southern Charm New Orleans, the show did bounce back near the end of the season.

But what does this mean for the Southern Charm New Orleans gang? As of right now, Bravo hasn’t announced that the show is coming back, but Tamica Lee did reveal that the show is coming back. When a fan asked her whether the show is coming back for a second season, she replied yes.

Of course, just because a cast member says the show is coming back, that doesn’t make it true. But with that said, the cast members from season one have been hanging out together again and posting photos of one another. Tamica’s husband posted the photo below, remembering the time that the group went to New York together. This was not part of season one, so this could be part of season two.

And it sounds like Southern Charm New Orleans is getting support from a fellow Bravo celebrity. Monique Samuels, a housewife from The Real Housewives of Potomac, recently shared her excitement over Southern Charm New Orleans, revealing she loves how the show tackles tough topics of discussion, including NFL concussions.

I know I’m late! But I’m officially obsessed with #SouthernCharmNOLA 🙌🏾 I love how they are shedding light on NFL concussions and I could not stop crying watching @TamicaLee’s cousin tell his coming out story! Everything about this show is deep 🙌🏾 — Monique Samuels (@iammrssamuels) June 5, 2018

One thing that has changed in New Orleans is the relationship between Reagan Charleston and her husband, Jeff Charleston. The two decided to call it quits after marrying in 2012. While they talked about having children, it sounds like the relationship couldn’t handle the stress they were dealing with while filming the show.

“Jeff and I have decided to separate and are devoting time to re-establishing a great friendship while focusing on personal growth apart,” Reagan told People magazine in an official statement, adding, “We are looking forward to seeing what the future has in store for us.”

The conclusion? Bravo hasn’t confirmed anything yet, so we simply don’t know. But there are clues that the gang is filming the second season of the show.

Southern Charm New Orleans may return to Bravo but don’t expect the show to come back until the spring or summer of 2019 if Bravo does go ahead with the second season.