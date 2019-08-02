How old is Holly on Big Brother 21? A fly-fishing teacher emerges

Holly Allen is a member of the Big Brother 21 cast. She is fresh off of winning an Endurance Challange and becoming the fifth Head of Household this summer.

Holly entered the house with no attachments outside of the game, but she quickly entered into a showmance with Jackson Michie. That was after Jackson slept with Kathryn Dunn for the first two weeks.

Holly and Jackson continue to be involved in a showmance, even after he treated her pretty badly when she said she didn’t want to have sex on camera.

But the heart wants what the heart wants. It’s also not surprising to look back and see how she spoke glowingly about Jordan Lloyd and Jeff Schroeder (they are now married) before she entered the house.

It could be interesting to see how much longer the relationship between Holly and Jackson lasts after the Six Shooters alliance comes crumbling down.

How old is Holly on Big Brother 21?

Holly Allen is a 31-year-old wine safari guide from Wyoming. She currently lives in Los Angeles, which might make it easier to continue a relationship with Jackson after the game has come to an end.

When she joined the BB21 cast, Holly stated she is “spontaneous, sarcastic, and relentless” and that her favorite activities are “fostering dogs, hiking with wine, and road-tripping with a camera in hand.”

Fans of Holly’s can vote for her in the Big Brother Field Trip poll if you want her to have a chance to secure safety for a week.

Big Brother airs CBS episodes on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.