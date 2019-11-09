How many seasons of The Walking Dead are there on AMC?

The Walking Dead is still going strong on AMC. While there have been a lot of casting changes over the years, the network is still rolling out new episodes.

The success of The Walking Dead led to the network spinning off the show and debuting Fear the Walking Dead a few years ago. Season 5 of FTWD just ended, with fears that Morgan has been killed off.

What is Fear the Walking Dead?

Starting in summer 2015, AMC started airing a spinoff for The Walking Dead. They went back to the beginning of the apocalypse, with a new group of characters shown experiencing the walkers out in California.

Since then, those characters have dealt with their own issues while surviving. Several characters have crossed over from TWD to FTWD, including Morgan, who continues to be played by actor Lennie James.

How many seasons of The Walking Dead are there?

Not counting the five seasons of Fear the Walking Dead, there are almost 10 seasons of The Walking Dead. AMC is currently airing the first half of Season 10 for TWD, with the characters encountering the Whisperers.

Season 11 of The Walking Dead has already been announced, with some early hints of what might take place. It will begin with the return of Lauren Cohan as Maggie Greene.

The franchise is doing so well that they have even announced three Rick Grimes movies and a third television series. That new series is expected to debut in 2020, but it still doesn’t have a name. It will revolve around a new generation of characters, with many of them born after the apocalypse took place.

During the last episode of The Walking Dead, Negan spoke with a kid that he encountered while trying to get away from Alexandria. The interaction helped demonstrate just how much that the new generation on the show has missed by being born after the apocalypse. It shows that there is a lot of room left for the franchise to grow.

The Walking Dead airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on AMC.