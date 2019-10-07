Harold Perrineau on The Rookie: Who is the actor who plays Det. Pablo Armstrong

Harold Perrineau has taken on a large role in ABC’s The Rookie, along with Nathan Fillion. He portrays the new night detective, Pablo Armstrong, and is working side-by-side with Fillion’s John Nolan.

Here is everything you need to know about Det. Pablo Armstrong and the actor who plays him, Harold Perrineau, on The Rookie.

The Rookie: ‘The Night General’

First up, the episode this week was called “The Night General” and it saw Det. Armstrong and Nolan head to a hospital to take the call on an unruly patient.

However, things got out of hand for the two when the patient attacked them. Luckily, the doctor on duty was there to help them.

That doctor ended up being the ex-girlfriend of Nolan, Dr. Grace Sawyer, and much of the episode dealt with that relationship.

Nolan and Armstrong moved on to take on a case of a home invasion that saw a casualty and when they find someone they think is a suspect, he is beaten half to death and ends up in a coma.

When they learn that the father of the victim is seeking revenge against the men who killed his son, they race to try to stop him from doing something he might regret — but arrive too late.

Harold Perrineau on The Rookie

The news that Harold Perrineau was joining The Rookie broke in June when it was revealed he was taking on a role as a detective that takes Nolan under his wing.

For television fans, Harold Perrineau is a very familiar face.

He was one of the lead cast members of the popular series Lost, where he portrayed Michael, who was trapped on the island with his son.

He then took on the role of a mob boss named Damon Pope on Season 5 of Sons of Anarchy and as the angel Manny in Constantine.

Movie fans know him as well, as he starred in the second and third Matrix movies as Link and was amazing as Mercutio in Baz Luhrmann’s Romeo + Juliet.

The Rookie airs Sunday nights at 10/9c on ABC.