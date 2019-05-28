Greg Morton Star Wars impressions on America’s Got Talent impress new judges

Greg Morton presented some Star Wars impressions during his America’s Got Talent audition. Morton appeared during the season premiere of the show, revealing what he could do for the new judge’s panel.

Being one of the first people to appear for the new season comes with pressure, but it isn’t evident when NBC recorded this segment. Most of the audition performances are recorded far in advance of air dates.

As shown in the video below, Simon Cowell was enjoying himself while Morton was up on stage. So was new host Terry Crews, who had a good time laughing about it all from just off stage.

It wasn’t immediately apparent how new judge Julianne Hough felt about his act, but she looked a bit perplexed when he was getting started.

Greg Morton on America’s Got Talent

At the beginning of his audition, Morton spoke about how he was a 60-year-old that loved doing voices. When he was a child, he would do voices for action figures.

Morton spoke about being a mobile disc jockey and a public address announcer in past jobs. He stated he was on the show in the hopes this would be his big break.

While it started a bit slowly for some of the judges, the clip below shows how entertained Julianne Hough became as the performance continued.

You’ll be transported into a different galaxy with the sounds of @GregMortonComic. pic.twitter.com/vJ0XTCEOYw — America's Got Talent (@AGT) May 29, 2019

The great news for Greg Morton is that all four judges enjoyed his opening night performance.

By a unanimous vote from Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Julianne Hough, and Gabrielle Union, Morton has moved on to the next round of 2019 AGT.

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.