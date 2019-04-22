Home > Smallscreen

Gilly on Game of Thrones: Is Hannah Murray pregnant?

By
22nd April 2019 9:23 AM ET
Hannah Murray Game of Thrones
Is Game of Thrones actress Hannah Murray pregnant? Pic credit: HBO

Last night’s episode of Game of Thrones brought a lot of questions as well as a lot of anxiety. The fate of many lies in the 90-minute Winterfell battle which will shake the internet come next week.

One person who many fear will die is Gilly, who will be hiding in the crypts with the other women and children as the fight begins with the Night King. However, many have noticed the actress Hannah Murray–who plays Gilly— has gained some weight and also might have a “motherly” glow in the episode.

So is Hannah Murray pregnant? Here is everything known about the actress’s maternity rumors.

Is Hannah Murray from Game of Thrones pregnant?

As of right now, Hannah Murray herself has not admitted to being with child or that a child is indeed coming. Also, her reps have not stated much on the matter either.

However, according to an English tabloid Media Mass, the site claims sources saw the actress sporting a baby bump while the show was filming. To make things more interesting, the site also says the actress would toast with water during production instead of alcohol explaining:

“She TWICE made toasts … by drinking water instead of wine,” adding that it is “highly unusual” to “toast with anything but a full glass of wine.”

Does this mean anything? Hard to say considering it’s a gossip report but it would not surprise most fans who were excited about the possibility online. Just check out a few of the reactions from Twitter below:

The responses did not stop here. Some fans were extremely livid and went as far as to push back against the weight shaming and rightfully so. Here are a few of those angry people sticking up for Hannah Murray:

Regardless of the weight, the actress does look beautiful and if she is expecting, many of the fans will be chomping at the bit for all the baby photos. Until then though, it’s all speculation whether this rumor is indeed true.

For the rest of the world, the hope is that she, Samwell. and the baby survive the Battle of Winterfell next week. The episode is supposed to be one of the longest battles ever put on television or film–and everyone should prepare their hearts for anything.

Find out if Gilly and Samwell survive The Battle at Winterfell on the next Game of Thrones this Sunday at 9/8c on HBO.

