Gilly on Game of Thrones: Is Hannah Murray pregnant?

Last night’s episode of Game of Thrones brought a lot of questions as well as a lot of anxiety. The fate of many lies in the 90-minute Winterfell battle which will shake the internet come next week.

One person who many fear will die is Gilly, who will be hiding in the crypts with the other women and children as the fight begins with the Night King. However, many have noticed the actress Hannah Murray–who plays Gilly— has gained some weight and also might have a “motherly” glow in the episode.

So is Hannah Murray pregnant? Here is everything known about the actress’s maternity rumors.

Is Hannah Murray from Game of Thrones pregnant?

As of right now, Hannah Murray herself has not admitted to being with child or that a child is indeed coming. Also, her reps have not stated much on the matter either.

However, according to an English tabloid Media Mass, the site claims sources saw the actress sporting a baby bump while the show was filming. To make things more interesting, the site also says the actress would toast with water during production instead of alcohol explaining:

“She TWICE made toasts … by drinking water instead of wine,” adding that it is “highly unusual” to “toast with anything but a full glass of wine.”

Does this mean anything? Hard to say considering it’s a gossip report but it would not surprise most fans who were excited about the possibility online. Just check out a few of the reactions from Twitter below:

Did anyone suspect Gilly being pregnant with Sam’s child? When I saw her in that scene, I was screaming to my boyfriend, “SHE’S DEFINITELY PREGNANT!!!” #GoT — Shan Yang (@LifeStayStrong) April 22, 2019

Hold up did Sam get Gilly pregnant again. pic.twitter.com/QDOx0WJZ4j — Lo-Lo ⚡⚡⚡ (@LoganLoup) April 22, 2019

Whoa whoa whoa!!!! Is Gilly pregnant?#GameOfThrones — EternalGuardian (@SageRiser) April 22, 2019

I definitely thought Gilly looked pregnant. And Jon KEEPS asking about Lil Sam and Gilly, I think that’s by design — Okay Girl (@AquaCashmere) April 22, 2019

Hannah Murray (the actress) is preggo! — Karina Evans (@AsTold_By_Ging) April 22, 2019

The responses did not stop here. Some fans were extremely livid and went as far as to push back against the weight shaming and rightfully so. Here are a few of those angry people sticking up for Hannah Murray:

People who are calling out Hannah Murray's wheight on GOT are sick. Do you really have nothing better to do than call someone fat on social media? — Lauren (@Laurenmaria18) April 22, 2019

Ya’ll commenting on Hannah Murray’s weight can go fuck yourselves fr — jor of house stark 🐺 (@riseupcamila) April 22, 2019

Leave Hannah Murray alone — ice viserion stan (@claudiadontsurf) April 22, 2019

The multiple headlines , comments and tweets about Hannah Murray 'gaining weight' shows exactly why it is so difficult to raise children with a strong sense of self worth and confidence. She's beautiful and great at what she does. Women should empower women not drag them down. — Victoria Greenwood (@torworwor) April 22, 2019

Regardless of the weight, the actress does look beautiful and if she is expecting, many of the fans will be chomping at the bit for all the baby photos. Until then though, it’s all speculation whether this rumor is indeed true.

For the rest of the world, the hope is that she, Samwell. and the baby survive the Battle of Winterfell next week. The episode is supposed to be one of the longest battles ever put on television or film–and everyone should prepare their hearts for anything.

Find out if Gilly and Samwell survive The Battle at Winterfell on the next Game of Thrones this Sunday at 9/8c on HBO.