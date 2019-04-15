Samwell Tarly and Aegon Targaryen: The significance of Jon Snow’s best friend’s reveal on Game of Thrones season 8 premiere

A lot happened in the Season 8 premiere of Game of Thrones but a lot of viewers were not expecting a long-held secret to be revealed to a character so soon.

Specifically, it was the moment when Jon Snow discovered he is of the Targaeryn bloodline. Many knew this would eventually come to light. For it to happen in the first episode automatically raises the tension between Jon and Daenerys.

Why is this such an impending deal breaker for both characters? Why did Samwell Tarly have to be the one who revealed this information to Jon Snow? Here is what to know about the details surrounding this complicated situation building between lovers and allies.

Who is Aegon Targaryen sixth in his name and what does it mean?

Never has good news been so bad. The significance of this conversation is major but it also puts a big fat target on Jon Snow.

Sam in his most Samwell endearing way, spells out to Jon that he is the rightful heir of the Iron Throne. This article has a decent family tree showing the connection.

Why is this? Because he was never a bastard son to Ned Stark and his real father was Rhaegar Targaryen and his mother is Lyanna Stark.

This wicked duo of bloodlines automatically makes him first in line to be Lord of the Seven Kingdoms and Protector of the Realm. This also makes Jon the nephew of Daenerys (and they slept together — yikes).

As far as the phrase “sixth in his name,” Jon Snow’s birth given name is Aegon Targaryen, which means if he becomes King, he’ll be the sixth ruler to have the name as Lord.

Why could only Samwell Tarly tell Jon Snow his true name?

The reasons why are still a bit unclear and require some leaps in logic. Bran tells Sam that Jon trusts him more than anyone and that Bran himself is no longer truly “his brother.”

Most of this logic is a head-scratcher. Jon has no reason not to trust Bran — especially since Bran is a pretty informative (albeit stoic) character now. Chances are he’d believe either of them.

The most likely reason for making Sam tell Jon is probably for two specific reasons: 1) The information might’ve been easier to digest coming from him or 2) Sam carries the death of his family which was committed by Daenerys herself.

Putting Sam in front of Jon after Sam discovered Daenerys killed his father and brother adds weight to Jon on whether he should take his rightful place as ruler. He would’ve shown hesitation and mercy where she would not.

What will happen to Aegon Targaryen and Daenerys Targaryen?

This moment hints at a possible falling out between the two of them. Jon (or Aegon) is now faced with a complicated choice that will surely have consequences.

He will either have to honor his deal to kneel and save the North or he will have to tell her and the rest of the world the truth that he is the rightful heir — thus making him a target like Ned Stark.

Not to mention, Jon will have to come to terms with the fact that he slept with his aunt. Daenerys not so much, because keeping it in the family isn’t as frowned upon in her culture (again, yikes).

Overall, this brief moment sets up a lot of stakes with the simple reveal. It’s hard to say what the outcome will be. And if Daenerys is pregnant with Jon’s child, expect this news to go full-blown daytime soap opera in Winterfell.

Game of Thrones airs every Sunday on HBO at 9/8 CST.