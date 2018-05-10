General Hospital spoilers: Sonny confides in Jason, Anna makes a dangerous move, Is Susan Lucci joining the show?

General Hospital spoilers for the Friday, May 11, 2018, episode of ABC’s sudser tease that tons of soaptastic drama invade Port Charles just in time for Cliffhanger Friday!

First up, if you haven’t already heard, fans are clamoring online for daytime legend Susan Lucci to join GH. We last saw Lucci, one of soaps biggest and brightest stars, on All My Children prior to it going off the airwaves.

This week Maxie (Kirsten Storms) had a phone convo with Erica Kane, last of Pine Valley, PA.

Does this portend a surprise, May sweeps appearance? Maybe plans are already in the works behind the scenes to bring La Lucci onboard?

At this point all we have is conjecture, but if GH execs are listening, the devoted fan base definitely wants Erica Kane to bring her business moxie to Port Charles!

Also on Friday, Sonny (Maurice Benard) drops a bombshell on Jason (Steve Burton). Stone Cold wishes he had told him sooner, but Sonny has been a bit preoccupied by his family drama lately. His dad Mike (Max Gail) was jailed by a vengeful Ava (Maura West) for “kidnapping” their baby Avery, and he had to agree to joint custody in order to spring his pops.

Sonny must also deal with his son having a baby with arch enemy Nelle (Chloe Lanier). Spoilers reveal that Friday Nelle will keep up the charade, but is anyone buying the snake oil she’s selling?

Elsewhere Carly is thrown for a loop by her daughter Josslyn (Eden McCoy). As if Carly doesn’t have enough on her plate being tricked by Nelle into thinking she’s going cray-cray!

On Friday super spy and secret mom Anna (Finola Hughes) finally makes a move. But who will be there for backup? She’s setting herself up in a dangerous game of cat and mouse with Henrik/Peter (Wes Ramsey), one she can’t win alone.

Speaking of Heinrik, spoilers reveal that Nina (Michelle Stafford) has profuse thanks for Curtis (Sean Blakemore). What bombshell reveal has Curtis discovered now?

If he’s done investigating Heinrik, maybe he can look into Brad (Parry Shen) and Lucas’ (Ryan Carnes) adoption process? Something just seems fishy about the whole enchilada.

Is Heinrik finally exposed Friday? Be sure to tune in for a mother of a cliffhanger, GH fans!

General Hospital airs weekdays during the day on ABC.